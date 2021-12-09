If you've been thinking about getting into VR, there are a lot of headsets to choose from. The Oculus Quest 2, gets just about everything right with standalone experiences alongside PC support. Walmart is running a deal with refurbished 64GB models for just $199. That's $100 less than buying a new version and since it's sold and shipped by Walmart, you know exactly where to return it if it's not perfect.
Unlike other Oculus headsets, the Quest 2 doesn't require a gaming PC to use. Its built-in hardware can power immersive experiences without wires or any external boxes. It's made better with the high 1832x1920 resolution per eye with up to 120Hz resolution. This version comes with 64GB of storage for downloaded apps and games.
Of course, two controllers are included so you don't need to buy anything else to start using the system. The controllers can track your motion and work with just about any VR title out there including some exclusives like Resident Evil 4.
Get a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 headset $100 cheaper than new
Oculus Quest 2 64GB (refurbished)
Get a Quest 2 headset with controllers to get started with some of the best experiences in VR This headset works with or without a PC and comes with 64GB of storage for games and apps.
One of the Quest 2's best tricks is Oculus Link. With a cable, you can plug your Oculus Quest 2 into a gaming PC so you can experience all of the PC-exclusive VR hits with better graphics than is possible on the headset alone. There's also a wireless mode you can try out if you have a fast home Wi-Fi connection. Of course, you'll want to use one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers to get the best performance possible.
