Best Buy has a whole new set of deals of the day, and the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earbuds are part of the savings. Get a pair for $129.99, which is down from the usual price of $150 and a match for one of the lowest we've seen this year. The last time we saw them go any lower than this was back in February when they dropped to $120. You can also find today's drop on Amazon, and that sale includes the white versions.
These earbuds include USB-C charging and are Qi-compatible for wireless charging. Have 8 hours of playtime. Earbuds can be used independently. Built-in mic has noise reduction. Case can recharge earbuds 3 times before needing to be plugged in.
These earbuds have eight hours of playtime per earbud, and you can use the earbuds independently to extend that use. The charging case they come with adds another three full recharges before you ever need to plug into a wire to juice back up. With a quick charge of just 10 minutes inside the case you can get an extra two hours of playtime. Plus, the charging case can be recharged via USB-C or a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad, giving you plenty of options for keeping these batteries topped off. RAVPower has a wireless charging pad on sale for $5 off when you clip the on-page coupon.
The Astria coaxial acoustic architecture helps eliminate interference and produces harmonized treble and bass for fantastic sound. The 11mm dynamic drivers support the immersive audio and create an expansive soundstage. The HearID technology inside the earbuds helps analyze your hearing profile and creates tailor-made sound just for you so anyone using these earbuds gets the perfect listening experience.
The earbuds also have microphones built in so you can use them to answer calls. The four mics combined with cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology helps ensure your voice stays crystal clear and no background noise interupts you.
Read more about the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro in our review that gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. Daniel Bader said, "The Liberty 2 Pro are an incredible pair of true wireless headphones that are easily worth their steep $150 asking price." Good thing they're cheaper now!
