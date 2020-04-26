Head on over to BuyDig and you can get two amazing start home devices bundled together and discounted. The Nest Thermostat E and Nest Hello video doorbell are down to $239 with code LSR27. Individually, these devices sell for $338. And that's only because the Thermostat E is currently on sale for $139 at most places. If it was going for it's regular $169 price, that'd be another $30 worth of savings in this bundle. BuyDig also offers free shipping.

Better Together Google Nest Thermostat E and Nest Hello Video Doorbell bundle Both devices have app notifications and smart alerts. Control the temperature of your home from anywhere. Watch clear video of visitors from anywhere. The Thermostat has energy efficiency. The Doorbell has night vision and two-way audio. $239.00 $338.00 $99 off See at BuyDig With coupon: LSR27

If you're gearing up for summer and the increased energy costs that go with it, you should really consider a smart thermostat like the Thermostat E. It can save you money not only because of the cheaper price but because it can save on energy costs in the long term. It's smart enough to adapt the temperature to your preferences, and this one takes about a week to learn how hot or cold you prefer it. For example, if you initially tell it to set the temperature to 70 in the morning but then spend the next week manually changing it to 75, the thermostat will eventually just start at 75 by default.

It's also smart enough to know when to shut down your heating or cooling system. If no one is home, why waste money on air conditioning? And what about when the seasons change? The thermostat can adapt to those temperature changes, too.

The Nest Home video doorbell monitors your front door and provides video resolution of 1600 x 1200 up to 30 fps. It has night vision functionality, two-way audio so you can talk to whomever is out there, and both noise and echo cancellation. With 24/7 streaming, you can check in at any time, and it saves you a three-hour snapshot history.

The Nest doorbell also has dual-band Wi-Fi. It can connect to the companion app on your phone and send you alerts whenever someone is at the door, whether they ring or not.

Check out our review of the Nest Hello doorbell where we gave it 5 out of 5 stars and a The Best badge while calling it "the smartest doorbell." You can also read our review of the Thermostat E.