There's really not enough time in the day for everything that needs to get done anymore. Luckily, finding time to kick your feet up and relax becomes a bit easier with a robot vacuum as capable as the Roborock S6. This smart robot vacuum maps your house's layout and then gets to work cleaning your carpets, hard floors, and will even mop up after itself! Controlling it is easy too, as you can use an app on your smartphone or voice control it using Alexa.

Though this smart vacuum regularly sells for $650, a sale at Amazon is dropping it down to the best price in its history! Today you can snag one on sale for $401.99, saving you almost $250 off its usual cost. To get the discount, you'll need to clip the on-page coupon for $180 off and then enter code ROBOROCKS6 during checkout.

Double discount Roborock S6 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner The Roborock S6 uses precise navigation and a Z-shape cleaning route to clean your home. It has 2000Pa suction and automatic boost when it detects carpet. Plus, there's even a built-in mop. Clip the on-page coupon and use the below code to save. $401.99 $649.99 $248 off See at Amazon With coupon: ROBOROCKS6

The Roborock S6 works as both a vacuum and a mop based on your needs. Basically, if you want it to mop on its scheduled routine, fill the water tank. It will add mopping to its functions as it goes around your home. If you don't want it to mop, just don't give it any water to mop with. It has a 180ml water tank, which is pretty big and can be used to mop up to 1,610 square feet. You can even adjust the mopping based on floor types.

The vacuuming occurs thanks to extremely powerful 2000Pa suction. It's also smart enough as a vacuum to know when it's on a hard floor or carpet. You'll get an automatic carpet boost for strong suction that can easily lift dirt and deeper clean those carpets. It can lift itself up to 0.8 inches to get over bumps like when moving from one terrain to the next.

This is a smart robot vacuum, too. It's equipped with precision LiDAR navigation and uses a Z-shape cleaning route. This allows the S6 to be effective and detailed when it cleans. You can also save multiple maps of your home for the vacuum, including different floors. You'll be able to use the Roborock app to set schedules and plan cleaning routes. You can also connect this smart vacuum to your Wi-Fi network and to Amazon Alexa for voice control.