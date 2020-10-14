One of the best things about Prime Day being in October this year is it allows you to get ready for Halloween festivities and save money! From decorations, snacks, movies, and excellent safety items, you can make this Halloween the best one yet.
You can never be too prepared for the big day, and whether you want something for your kids to carry candy in, or you're looking for some spooky movies to watch after the kids are in bed, these Prime Day deals are going to get you in the Halloween mood!
- Bloody Blu-Rays: The Purge: 4-Movie Collection | $17 off at Amazon
- Decorate your house: Trick or treat door decorations | $8 off at Amazon
- Creepy Crawlies: Fake Spider Web | $1.50 off at Amazon
- Stay visble at night: T-Sheng Safety Vest 5-Pack | $5 off at Amazon
- Hand out the good treats: Frito-Lay Party Mix | 30% off at Amazon
- Cavas bags for hauling snacks: Happy Halloween Tote Bags | $8 off at Amazon
Bloody Blu-Rays: The Purge: 4-Movie Collection | $17 off at Amazon
You can never go wrong with a good slasher flick around Halloween. The Purge series is known for being twisted, dark, and pretty gory at times. Still, it's a great price for four movies on Blu-Ray!
Decorate your house: Trick or treat door decorations | $8 off at Amazon
Make sure your house is in tip-top shape for the big night with the trick or treat door decorations. Suitable for indoors or outdoors, so you can choose where you want to look festive!
Creepy Crawlies: Fake Spider Web | $1.50 off at Amazon
Spiders are scary, and we dare you not to feel your skin crawl when you put this fake spider web all over your yard. It comes in 1000 square feet, meaning you can decorate everywhere you want. Perfect for Halloween parties or just making your house look spooky at night.
Stay visble at night: T-Sheng Safety Vest 5-Pack | $5 off at Amazon
Make sure you and your kids stay safe this Halloween on the road. These adjustable safety belts are reflective and high-visibility, so drivers will be able to see you as you walk around the neighborhood looking for treats.
Hand out the good treats: Frito-Lay Party Mix | 30% off at Amazon
No one wants to be the lame house that doesn't hand out good treats on Halloween. Get this 40-pack of chips and snacks and ensure all the kids in your neighborhood hear about the house with the best treats.
Cavas bags for hauling snacks: Happy Halloween Tote Bags | $8 off at Amazon
Make sure your kids carry your candy in style this year with the cute Halloween tote bags! Perfect for hauling candy door-to-door, and when it's not the spooky season, you can use them to carry groceries and all sorts of other things.
