It's important to keep a few months of expenses saved up in case of emergency, and having an expensive phone bill doesn't make that easy. That's where Visible comes in. For only $40 per month, Visible customers gain access to Verizon's 4G LTE network along with unlimited data, minutes, and messages. There are no contracts or additional fees to worry about either! You can end the service at any time with no penalties.

Now, thanks to a limited time offer, Visible is offering a free 2-piece Nimble Charging Bundle when you purchase any qualifying Google Pixel device and port-in your previous number while signing up for the service. That includes devices like the latest Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, the affordable Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, and both of the original Google Pixel 3 models. Visible allows you to buy the devices outright or pay for them monthly.

The Nible Charging Bundle features Nimble's 5-Day Fast Portable Charger and Wireless Charging Convertible Stand, valued at $90 and $60 respectively. That's a savings of $150 on top of the discounts already offered on the Pixel devices at Visible. The promotion code to redeem your free bundle will be sent within 24 hours after your new device has been activated.

Along with the offers mentioned above, new customers can score their first month of Visible for only $25 right now! That lets you try out the service and see how it works in your area before having to shell out the full cost. If you find that it's not right for you, it's easy to cancel at any time; otherwise the service will renew at its normal monthly rate of $40. Best of all, all taxes and fees are baked into that cost.

In our review of Visible, the service garnered four out of five stars and a badge of Recommendation thanks to benefits such as access to Verizon's 4G LTE network, no annual contract, and free hotspot usage. At the time, only select Android phones worked on Visible's network along with iPhone models as old as the iPhone 6, though compatibility has widened a bit more since the review. If you're planning on bringing any other phones onto your new Visible plan, you can ensure it will work on the service by checking this compatibility list.

Considering Visible's largest detractor at the time of that review was its lack of support on many Android devices, it's sure to be a winner on any devices that are compatible with the service. Visible even offers "Party Pay" plans which save you money when you add 2 or more lines to your account with options available for as low as $25 per month per line.