All told, the deal saves you close to $80 compared to the regular price for the Dot and the monthly cost for AMU. Not everyone will be eligible for the deal since it's for new users of Amazon's music service, but it's sure worth grabbing if you've never signed up before.

You might have already seen the stellar Prime Day deal that dropped the popular Amazon Echo Dot down to just $18.99, but there's a way to get even more value out of that purchase. Instead of just snagging smart speakers for all of the rooms in your home, you can actually bag one with six months of complimentary Amazon Music Unlimited streaming .

This Prime Day Echo Dot deal throws in six months of Amazon Music Unlimited streaming so you'll never be short of something to listen to.

The Echo Dot is a perfect speaker to pair with a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, or any music streaming service really. It's voice-activated, so you simply ask the Amazon Alexa voice assistant to play the tunes you want to hear. You could say "Alexa, play the new Taylor Swift album", and it would play straight from Music Unlimited (or another service like Apple Music or Spotify if you prefer).

It can do much more than simply play music though. Using Alexa, you can ask to hear news or weather reports, listen to Audible audiobooks, control compatible smart home devices, and much more. Alexa even learns new skills all the time.

What's great about Amazon Music Unlimited is that you can use it nearly anywhere, not just with the Echo Dot. Download it on your iOS or Android smartphone, or onto a tablet, or use your web browser, or a Fire TV device, and the options don't end there. You can listen anywhere to practically anything, which is pretty crazy when you think about it. Amazon Music Unlimited offers unlimited access to over 50 million songs with no ads to suffer through.

Music streaming gives you the chance to discover so many new artists and songs that you wouldn't have heard otherwise, and with the various playlists and features that Amazon Music Unlimited curates for listeners, you'll begin to find new music that fits your style in no time. If you decide not to keep your subscription active, you can cancel at any time at no charge. Otherwise, your account will be charged $9.99 (or $7.99 with Prime) per month until you turn off auto-renew in your Amazon account settings.