As much as we love Android devices here on this site, there's no denying that the best tablet experience is on Apple's iPadOS. When you combine the sheer processing power with Apple's smooth operating system and vast developer ecosystem, it's tough to find an Android tablet that can stack up. Apple's iPad accessories are also super high-quality, particularly the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The only problem is that they're pretty pricey. But did you know that you can get a similar Apple Pencil experience for a fraction of the price of a first-party pointer? Just check out this Cyber Monday deal on the Jamjake stylus pen for iPad.

Even die-hard Android tablet users can appreciate the experience of using one of Apple's iPads. The devices are solid, smooth, and beautiful. Using an Apple Pencil on an iPad is as good, or better, and experience to using the S Pen with a Galaxy Note or tablet. But whereas most S Pen devices include their stylus with them, Apple being Apple charges extra for an Apple Pencil.

This Apple Pencil clone from Jamjake is perfect for iPad users who either don't want to spend the extra money on a first-party pencil or simply can't afford to. It is great to have around as an extra writing or drawing utensil, or even a travel device. And you can get several for the price of one Apple Pencil.

The Jamjake stylus works with most recent iPads and is much more sensitive than capacitive styli. It supports palm rejection and can last 20 hours on a single charge. It comes with two replacement tips, a charging cable, and a pencil tip cover. Best of all — it charges via USB-C!