Genshin Impact ascension guide: Materials, quests, levels, and requirements
By Rebecca Spear Contributions from Samuel Tolbert published
With our Genshin Impact ascension guide, you can level up all your characters with ease.
Genshin Impact quickly became an incredibly popular game after its release and that's in no small part to how the game allows you to become powerful. All you have to do is Ascend to a higher state.
To do that, you'll need to level up your Genshin Impact characters and weapons as much as possible, reach the right Adventure Ranks, and have the right items on hand. Each character and weapon you'll want to upgrade requires specific items, which you must either purchase, find on the map, or win in battles. Here's everything you need to know about Ascension and its requirements.
Genshin Impact Ascension: What is it?
After you've been playing with a character in Genshin Impact for a certain amount of time, you'll hit a wall where the character and its weapons cannot increase in level or stats. Ascension allows you to continue a character or weapon's progress by unlocking one of their talents or passive skills. Do that, and you'll continue making more progress in one of the best Android games available.
Characters and weapons can only ascend if the right materials and requirements are met. You will not be able to make it into the high-level dungeons unless you take the time to ascend your characters and weapons.
Genshin Impact Ascension How to Ascend Characters
In order to ascend Genshin Impact characters, you will need to cap out your character's current max level, reach specific Adventure Ranks, and have the necessary materials to actually ascend.
|Max Level
|Adventure Rank
|Level 20
|Default
|Level 40
|Rank 15
|Level 50
|Rank 25
|Above Level 50
|TBA
Continue to work on your Adventure Rank by talking to the Receptionists at any Adventurer's Guild counter. You must manually redeem your rewards to move up Adventure Rank levels.
Step-by-step Ascension instructions
1. Go to the Character Menu for the character you want to ascend.
2. Select Attributes.
3. Look to the bottom right corner where the Level Up button usually appears. If your character cannot level up any further and you have the materials necessary, this button will read Ascend instead. Tap this button.
4. This will take you to a screen that shows you what materials you need to complete this action. You can click on the items to learn where to get them. If you have them all, select Ascend again.
5. The stats from the Ascension will appear. Select Confirm to continue.
Now continue the process for any other characters that have reached their current level cap that you have the required materials for.
Character ascend materials chart
The more times a character Ascends, the more complex the materials needed to Ascend become. Here are the base descriptions for the materials that each character needs.
|Character
|Materials
|Talent Books
|Albedo
|○ Prithvia Topaz
○ Basalt Pillar
○ Cecilia
○ Diving Scroll
|Ballad
|Amber
|○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Small Lamp Grass
○ Arrowhead
|Freedom
|Barbara
|○ Varunada Lazurite
○ Cleansing Heart
○ Philanemo Mushroom
○ Divining Scroll
|Freedom
|Beidou
|○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Noctilucous Jade
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia
|Gold
|Bennett
|○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Windwheel Aster
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia
|Resistance
|Chongyun
|○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Cor Lapis
○ Mask
|Diligence
|Diluc
|○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Small Lamp Grass
○ Recruit's Insignia
|Resistance
|Diona
|○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Calla Lily
○ Arrowhead
|Freedom
|Eula
|○ Shivada Jade
○ Crystalline Bloom
○ Dandelion Seed
○ Mask
|Resistance
|Fischl
|○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Calla Lily
○ Arrowhead
|Ballad
|Ganyu
|○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Qingxin
○ Whopperflower Nectar
|Diligence
|Hu Tao
|○ Agnidus Agate
○ Juvenile Jade
○ Silk Flower
○ Whopperflower Nectar
|Diligence
|Jean
|○ Vayuda Turqoise
○ Hurricane Seed
○ Dandelion Seed
○ Mask
|Resistance
|Kaedehara Kazuha
|○ Vayuda Turquoise
○ Sea Ganoderma
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia
|Diligence
|Kaeya
|○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Calla Lily
○ Treaure Hoarder Insignia
|Ballad
|Keqing
|○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Cor Lapis
○ Nectar
|Prosperity
|Klee
|○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Pilanemo Mushroom
○ Divining Scroll
|Freedom
|Lisa
|○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Valberry
○ Slime
|Mona
|○ Varunada Lazurite
○ Cleansing Heart
○ Philanemo Mushroom
○ Whopperflower Nectar
|Resistance
|Ningguang
|○ Prithiva Topaz
○ Basalt Pillar
○ Glaze Lily
○ Recruit's Insignia
|Prosperity
|Noelle
|○ Prithiva Topaz
○ Basalt Pillar
○ Valberry
○ Mask
|Resistance
|Qiqi
|○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Violetgrass
○ Scroll
|Prosperity
|Razor
|○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Wolfhook
○ Mask
|Resistance
|Rosaria
|○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Valberry
○ Recruiter's Insignia
|Ballad
|Sucrose
|○ Vayuda Turqoise
○ Hurricane Seed
○ Windwheel Aster
○ Whopperflower Nectar
|Freedom
|Tartaglia (Childe)
|○ Varunada Lazurite
○ Cleansing Heart
○ Starconch
○Recuit's Insignia
|Freedom
|Traveler
|○ Brilliant Diamond
○ Windhweel Aster
○ Mask
|Prosperity
|Venti
|○ Vayuda Turqoise
○ Hurricane Seed
○ Cecilia
○ Slime
|Ballad
|Xiangling
|○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Jueyun Chili
○ Slime
|Diligence
|Xiao
|○ Vayuda Turqoise
○ Juvenile Jade
○ Qingxin
○ Slime
|Properity
|Xingqiu
|○ Varunada Lazurite
○ Cleansing Heart
○ Silk Flower
○ Mask
|Gold
|Xinyan
|○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Violetgrass
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia
|Gold
|Yanfei
|○ Agnidus Agate
○ Juvenile Jade
○ Noctilucous Jade
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia
|Gold
|Zhongli
|○ Prithiva Topaz
○ Basalt Pillar
○ Cor Lapis
○ Slime
|Gold
How to ascend weapons
You will need to have reached a specific Adventure Rank, capped at your current rank's max level, and have the required materials in order to ascend weapons. Ascension levels are as follows:
|Max Level
|Adventure Rank
|Level 20
|Default
|Level 40
|Rank 15
|Level 50
|Rank 25
|Above Level 50
|TBA
Continue to level up your weapons until they reach a level cap. Once that happens, if you have the proper materials on hand and have reached the next required Adventure Rank, you'll be able to Ascend your weapon and continue leveling it up.
How to get Ascension Materials
There are five different ways to acquire Ascension Materials and you'll need to participate in all five methods to ascend your characters and weapons.
- Souvenir Shops: Go to a shop with a Diamond symbol and exchange Ascension Materials for Anemo Sigils or Geo Sigils. These sigils are commonly found in treasure chests.
- Boss Fights: Some of the items you need can only be acquired after beating bosses. You can always go into your menu and check the Adventurer Handbook to see what items a boss drops upon defeat.
- Mining and Collecting: Run around the map collecting items and mining everything you see. It's easiest to mine from stones using explosives or a claymore.
- Alchemy and Crafting: Interact with the Crafting Bench or an Alchemy table to obtain rare items.
- Traveling Merchants and Botanists: You'll likely come across traveling NPCs on your journey. You'll often find these mobile marketers selling Ascension Materials.
On another level
Once you've ascended, you'll be able to continue leveling up your character so they become stronger. Ascension is a necessary part of getting further into the Genshin Impact world, so make sure you take the time to acquire the proper materials and ascend when you can.
Google Play gift card
Stock up
If you want to buy some crystals in Genshin Impact, grab a Google Play gift card or two so you've got the currency on hand whenever you need it.
Rebecca Spear is a staff writer for Android Central who loves following the latest tech, drawing with her Wacom, and playing video games. You can find her posting about her pets, art, and video game preferences on Twitter @rrspear.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.