Having the right characters in your party can really make the difference for beating a challenge or solving a puzzle in Genshin Impact. There are 44 playable Genshin Impact characters, including the Traveler you start with. I've listed them all in alphabetical order along with their Element, weapon, starting Passive Talent, and Elemental Burst attack. If any other characters are added to the game, I'll definitely update this list. Looking for other fun games to play on your phone? Then check out the best Android games. Want to play games on a PS5 instead? Consider trying out some of the best PS5 games.

Genshin Impact: All playable characters Here are all of the 44 playable characters that you can unlock in Genshin Impact listed alphabetically. Click on the character's name to learn even more about them. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Rarity & Name Element Weapon Region 1st Passive Talent Elemental Burst 5⭐ Albedo Geo Sword Mondstadt Flash of Genius Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide 5⭐ Aloy Cryo Bow N/A Easy Does It Prophecies of Dawn 4⭐ Amber Pyro Bow Mondstadt Gliding Champion Fiery Rain 5⭐ Arataki Itto Geo Claymore Inazuma Woodchuck Chucked Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! 5⭐ Ayaka Cryo Sword Inazuma Fruits of Shinsa Soumetsu 4⭐ Barbara Hydro Catalyst Mondstadt With My Whole Heart Shining Miracle 4⭐ Beidou Electro Claymore Liyue Conqueror of Tides Stormbreaker 4⭐ Bennett Pyro Sword Mondstadt It Should be Safe Fantastic Voyage 4⭐ Chongyun Cryo Claymore Liyue Gallant Journey Spirit Blade — Cloud-Parting Star 5⭐ Diluc Pyro Claymore Mondstadt Tradition of the Dawn Knight Dawn 4⭐ Diona Cryo Bow Mondstadt Complimentary Bar Food Signature Mix 5⭐ Eula Cryo Claymore Mondstadt Aristocratic Introspection Glacial Illumination 4⭐ Fischl Electro Bow Mondstadt Mein Hausgarten Midnight Phantasmagoria 5⭐ Ganyu Cryo Bow Liyue Preserved for the Hunt Celestial Shower 4⭐ Gorou Geo Bow Inazuma Seeker of Shinies Juuga: Forward Unto Victory 5⭐ Hu Tao Pyro Polearm Liyue The More the Merrier Spirit Soother 5⭐ Jean Anemo Sword Mondstadt Guiding Breeze Dandelion Breeze 5⭐ Kaedehara Kazuha Anemo Sword Inazuma Cloud Strider Kazuha Slash 4⭐ Kaeya Cryo Sword Mondstadt Hidden Strength Glacial Waltz 5⭐ Keqing Electro Sword Liyue Land's Overseer Starward Sword 5⭐ Klee Pyro Catalyst Mondstadt All of My Treasures! Sparks 'N' Splash 5⭐ Kokomi Hydro Catalyst Inazuma Princess of Watatsumi Nereid's Ascension 4⭐ Lisa Electro Catalyst Mondstadt General Pharmaceutics Lightning Rose 5⭐ Mona Hydro Catalyst Mondstadt Principum of Astrology Stellaris Phantasm 4⭐ Ningguang Geo Catalyst Liyue Trove of Marvelous Treasure Starshatter 4⭐ Noelle Geo Claymore Mondstadt Maid's Knighthood Sweeping Time 5⭐ Qiqi Cryo Sword Liyue Former Life Memories Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune 5⭐ Raiden Shogun Electro Polearm Inazuma Wishes Unnumbered Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu 4⭐ Razor Electro Claymore Mondstadt Wolvensprint Lightning Fang 4⭐ Rosaria Cryo Polearm Monstadt Night Walk Rites of Termination 4⭐ Sara Electro Bow Inazuma Land Survey Subjugation: Koukou Sendou 4⭐ Sayu Anemo Claymore Inazuma No Work Today! Mujina Flurry 4⭐ Sucrose Anemo Catalyst Mondstadt Astable Invention Forbidden Creation — Isomer 75 Type II 5⭐ Tartaglia Hydro Bow Liyue Master of Weaponry Havoc: Obliteration 4⭐ Thoma Pyro Polearm Inazuma Snap and Swing Crimson Ooyoroi 5⭐ Traveler Adaptive Sword Unknown Slitting Wind Palm Vortex 5⭐ Venti Anemo Bow Mondstadt Windrider Wind's Grand Ode 4⭐ Xiangling Pyro Polearm Liyue Chef de Cuisine Pyronado 5⭐ Xiao Anemo Polearm Liyue Transcension Band of All Evil 4⭐ Xingqiu Hydro Sword Liyue Flash of Genius Gugua Sword 4⭐ Xinyan Pyro Claymore Liyue A Rad Recipe Riff Revolution 4⭐ Yanfei Pyro Catalyst Liyue Enclopedic Expertise Done Deal 5⭐ Yoimiya Pyro Bow Inazuma Blazing Match Ryuukin Saxifrage 5⭐ Zhongli Geo Polearm Liyue Arcanum of Crystal Planet Befall

Every character's Passive Talents and Elemental Burst attacks

Each Genshin Impact character has Passive Talents that automatically work without you doing anything, along with special Elemental Burst attacks that correspond with their element type. We've listed these characters in alphabetical order. When you acquire them, each character has one Passive Talent, but you can unlock more by leveling up. Stat guide To understand the abilities of each character, it's best to know what these terms mean:

Name Short for What it means AoE Area of Effect A designated area on the battlefield affected by a certain move. CD Cooldown The amount of time it takes for a special attack to recharge and be used again. DMG Damage Indicates how much an opponent gets injured due to an attack. ATK Attack Your ability to inflict damage. SPD Speed How fast the characters can move to perform various functions. CRIT Critical Hit When an attack does more damage than average. HP Health Points Makes up the total amount of health a character or opponent has.

Albedo

Name What it does Normal Attack Favonius Bladework — Weiss Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, it consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Elemental Skill Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma Creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy that deals AoE Geo DMG. Elemental Burst Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide Geo crystals surge from Albedo and deal AoE Geo DMG in front of him. Passive Talent 1 Flash of Genius Albedo has a 10% chance to receive double the product when crafting weapon ascension materials. Passive Talent 2 Calcite Might Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%. Passive Talent 3 Homuncular Nature Using his Elemental Burst increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10s.

Note: Albedo can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Aloy

Name What it does Normal Attack Rapid Fire Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow. When charged, more precise shot that builds Cryo DMG if fully charged. Elemental Skill Frozen Wilds Throws a Freeze Bomb that deals Cryo DMG. Bomb scatters into Chillwater Bomblets. If an enemy is hit, Aloy builds up to four Coil Stacks in a Rushing Ice state, increasing her Normal Attack DMG as Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst Prophecies of Dawn Aloy throws a Power Cell and detonates it, dealing Cryo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Easy Does It When Aloy is in the party, animals that produce Fowl, Raw Meat, or Chilled Meat won't startle if approached. Passive Talent 2 Combat Override Aloy's Attack increases by 16% for 10 seconds when she receives a Coil Stack. Nearby party members' Attack increases by 8%. Passive Talent 3 Strong Strike Aloy's Rushing Ice state increases her Cryo DMG bonus by 3.5% per second, to a maximum increase of 35%.

Amber

Name What it does Normal Attack Sharpshooter Shoot up to five consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged, it can perform a precise Aimed Shot that inflicts Pyro DMG. Elemental Skill Explosive Puppet Taunts enemies drawing them toward itself before exploding and inflicting Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst Fiery Rain A shower of arrows rains down on your enemies and inflicts Pyro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Gliding Champion The party's gliding stamina consumption is reduced by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Precise Shot When Aimed Shot hit on weak spots, her Base ATK increases by 15% for 10s. Passive Talent 3 Every Arrow Finds Its Target Increases the CRIT Rate of Fiery Rain by 10%, and AoE by 30%.

Arataki Itto

Name What it does Normal Attack Fight Club Legend Perform four consecutive attacks. On the second and fourth attacks, Itto gains 1 or 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength. Elemental Skill Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! Itto throws out Ushi, the young Akaushi bull. Deals DMG on impact, taunts foes and stacks Itto's Superlative Superstrength. Elemental Burst Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! Converts Itto's attacks to Geo DMG. Increases Itto's normal attack speed. Stacks Superlative Superstrength. Passive Talent 1 Woodchucked Chucked 25% chance to gain additional wood. Passive Talent 2 Arataki Ichiban Increases attack speed by 10%, stacks up to 30%. Passive Talent 3 Bloodline of the Crimson Oni Elemental burst DMG increased by 35% of Itto's DEF.

Ayaka

Name What it does Normal Attack Kabuki Perform five quick strikes. When charged, use stamina to unleash a stream of sword ki. Elemental Skill Hyouka Summons ice, launching enemies, and dealing cryo AoE DMG. Elemental Burst Soumetsu Summons a storm of icy winds, dealing Cryo DMG while moving forward and then exploding. Passive Talent 1 Amatsumi Kunitsumi Sanctification After using Hyouka, normal/charged attacks deal 30% more DMG. Passive Talent 2 Kanten Senmyou Blessing When Senho cryo hits an enemy, Ayaka restores 10 Stamina and gains 18% Cryo DMG for 10 seconds. Passive Talent 3 Fruits of Shinsa When Ayaka crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Barbara

Name What it does Normal Attack Whisper of Water Shoot up to four splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG. Elemental Skill Let the Show Begin Creates a temporary Melody Loop around Barbara. When Barbara makes her Normal Attacks, other party members gain health. Her Charged Attacks regenerate party health by four times the amount of healing. Elemental Burst Shining Miracle Heals party members and allies with 17.6% her HP + 1,694. Passive Talent 1 With My Whole Heart There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking. Passive Talent 2 Glorious Season When Barbara uses Melody Loop, party members' stamina consumption reduces by 12%. Passive Talent 3 Encore Whenever Barbara gains an Elemental Orb/Particle during Let the Show Begin, the Memory Loop is extended by 1s with a max extension limit of 5s.

Beidou

Name What it does Normal Attack Oceanborne Perform up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous slashes before unleashing one big strike. Elemental Skill Tidecaller Swings blade and deals Electro DMG. When held down, she uses her weapon as a shield. This increases her resistance to interruption and has 250% Electro DMG Absorption Efficiency. Elemental Burst Stormbreaker increases interruption resistance and decreases DMG taken. Passive Talent 1 Conqueror of Tides The party's swimming stamina consumption decreases by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Retribution Counterattacking with Tidecaller at the right moment grants the maximum DMG Bonus. Passive Talent 3 Lightning Storm After using Tidecaller, both SPD and DMG of Normal and Charged Attacks increases by 15% for 10s.

Bennett

Name What it does Normal Attack Strike of Fortune Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, releases two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Passion Overload Sword deals Pyro DMG. When held, does even more Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst Fantastic Voyage Deals Pyro DMG to enemy and creates an Inspiration Field that slowly heals any party members at 70% or less. Passive Talent 1 It Should Be Safe When dispatched to Mondstadt, time taken on the task reduces by 25% Passive Talent 2 Rekindle Decreases Passion Overload's CD by 20%. Passive Talent 3 Fearnaught When inside an area created by Fantastic Voyage, Passion Overload CD is reduced by 50%, and Bennet cannot take launch DMG.

Chongyun

Name What it does Normal Attack Demonbane Performs up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous swirling attacks. Elemental Skill Spirit Blade — Chonghua's Layered Frost He strikes the ground causing an ice explosion that deals Cryo DMG. After that, it creates a Chonghua Frost Field that turns all Normal and Charged Attacks into Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst Spirit Blade — Cloud-Parting Star Summons three giant blades that fall to earth and explode to deal Cryo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Gallant Journey When dispatched to Liyue, the time to complete the task is reduced by 25%. Passive Talent 2 Steady Breathing Attack SPD increases 8% for all characters with Swords, Claymores, and Polearms within the Chongua's Layered Frost field. Passive Talent 3 Rimechaser Blade When the Chonghua's Layered Frost field disappears, another spirit shows up to deal 100% of Chonhua's Layered Frost's Skill DMG as AoE Cryo DMG. Enemies hit feel Cryo RES decreases by 10% for 8s.

Diluc

Name What it does Normal Attack Tempered Sword Perform four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous slashes ending in a powerful strike. Elemental Skill Searing Onslaught Performs forward slash that deals Pyro DMG. Can be used three times in a row. Elemental Burst Dawn Creates a fiery Phoenix that crashes into enemies and causes AoE Pyro DMG before exploding. Diluc's Charge Attacks deal Pyro DMG for short time. Passive Talent 1 Tradition of the Dawn Knight Refunds 15% ore when crafting Claymores. Passive Talent 2 Relentless Diluc's Charge Attack Stamina Cost decreases by 50%, and duration increases 3s. Passive Talent 3 Blessing of the Phoenix Diluc gains 20% Pyro DMG Bonus while effect is in place.

Diona

Name What it does Normal Attack Kätzlein Style Shoot five consecutive shots with your bow. When charged, will deal Cryo DMG. Elemental Skill Icy Paws Fires an Icy Paw that deals Cryo DMG to opponents and forms a shield on hit. Elemental Burst Signature Mix Throws a cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE. Passive Talent 1 Complimentary Bar Food Diona has a 12% chance to obtain double the product when she achieves perfect cooking on a dish with restorative effects. Passive Talent 2 Cat's Tail Secret Menu Characters shielded by Icy Paws have their Movement SPD increased by 10%, and their Stamina Consumption decreased by 10%. Passive Talent 3 Drunkards' Farce Opponents who enter the AoE of Signature Mix have 10% decreased ATK for 15s.

Eula

Name What it does Normal Attack Favonius Bladework — Edel Perform up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, drains stamina and ends on a powerful slash. Elemental Skill Icetide Vortex Deals Cryo DMG with a blade. Grimheart can stack up to two times and increases Eula's resistance to interruption and DEF. Holding makes Eula consume all Grimheart stacks and deal AoE Cryo DMG to opponents before her. Elemental Burst Glacial Illumination Uses Greatsword to deal Cryo DMG to close enemies and creates Lightfall Sword that follows her for up to 7s. Lightfall Sword increases Eula's resistance to interruption. Passive Talent 1 Roiling Rime While doing Holding Mode of Icetide Vortex, if two Grimheart stacks are used, a Shattered Lightfall Sword appears and explodes, dealing 50% Physical DMG of Lightfall Sword made with Glacial Illumination. Passive Talent 2 Wellspring of War-Lust When Glacial Illumination is initiated, Icetide Vortex CD resets, and Eula gains one Grimheart stack. Passive Talent 3 Aristocratic Introspection Whenever she crafts Character Talent Materials, there's a 10% chance Eula receives double the product.

Note: Eula can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Fischl

Name What it does Normal Attack Bolts of Downfall Shoot up to five consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged, can perform a precise Aimed Shot with Electro DMG. Elemental Skill Nightrider Summons a night raven named Oz who deals Electro DMG in small AoE. Elemental Burst Midnight Phantasmagoria Summons Oz to protect Fischl and fight enemies with Electro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Mein Hausgarten When dispatched to Mondstadt, the time taken to complete the task reduces by 25%. Passive Talent 2 Stellar Predator When Fischl hits Oz with a fully charged Electro shot, Oz reacts with Thundering Retribution dealing AoE Electro DMG equal to 152.7% of arrow's DMG. Passive Talent 3 Lightning Smite If Fischl creates an Electro-related Elemental Reaction when Oz is on the field, all enemies are struck with Electro DMG.

Ganyu

Name What it does Normal Attack Liutian Archery Shoot up to six consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged, it increases Cryo DMG. Elemental Skill Trail of the Qilin Ganyu dashes backward, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. An Ice Lotus taunts enemies. Elemental Burst Celestial Shower Summons a Sacred Cryo Pearl that exorcises evil Passive Talent 1 Preserved for the Hunt Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Bow-type weapons. Passive Talent 2 Undivided Heart After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the CRIT Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows increases by 20% for 5s. Passive Talent 3 Harmony between Heaven and Earth Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo DMG Bonus to active members in the AoE.

Note: Ganyu can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Gorou

Name What it does Normal Attack Ripping Fang Fletching Fire four arrows consecutively. Elemental Skill Inuzaka All-Round Defense Deals AoE Geo DMG. Creates General's War Banner. Provides buff that scales on the number of Geo characters in the party. Elemental Burst Juuga: Forward Unto Victory Deals AoE Geo DMG. Create's General's Glory field, provides buff that scales based on the number of Geo users in the party. Passive Talent 1 Seeker of Shinies Displays Inazuma-specific resources on the mini-map. Passive Talent 2 Heedless of the Wind and Weather After using elemental burst, all nearby party members have DEF increased by 25% for 12s. Passive Talent 3 A Favor Repaid Elemental skill DMG increased by 156% of DEF. Elemental burst DMG increased by 15.6% of DMG.

Hu Tao

Name What it does Normal Attack Secret Spear of Wangsheng Perform up to six consecutive spear strikes. When charged, it consumes stamina to lunge forward and deal damage to all enemies in your path. Elemental Skill Guide to Afterlife Hu Tao consumes a part of her HP, knocking nearby enemies back and entering the Paramita Papilio State. Elemental Burst Spirit Soother Hu Tao summons a blazing spirit to deal Pyro DMG in a large AoE. Regenerates a percentage of Hu Tao's Max HP when striking an enemy. Passive Talent 1 The More the Merrier Hu Tao has an 18% chance to receive an additional "Suspicious" dish of the same type cooking a perfect dish. Passive Talent 2 Flutter By When a Paramita Papilio state ends, all allies in the party will have their CRIT Rate increased by 12% for 8s. Passive Talent 3 Sanguine Rouge When Hu Tao's HP is equal to or less than 50%, her Pyro DMG Bonus is increased by 33%.

Note: Hu Tao can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Jean

Name What it does Normal Attack Favonius Bladework Performs up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, launches enemies using wind then slowly makes them fall. Elemental Skill Gale Blade Releases a miniature storm that launches enemies and deals Anemo DMG. When held, Jean commands the whirlwind to pull enemies towards her while she remains immobile. Elemental Burst Dandelion Breeze Causes Anemo DMG to enemies while instantly healing nearby party members and allies. Passive Talent 1 Guiding Breeze There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking. Passive Talent 2 Wind Companion Normal Attacks that land have 50% chance of regenerating HP for all party members, equal to 15% of Jean's ATK. Passive Talent 3 Let the Wind Lead Using Dandelion Breeze regenerates 20% of its Energy.

Kaedehara Kazuha

Name What it does Normal Attack Garyuu Bladework Performs up to five rapid strikes. Charged Attacks consume Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack deals AoE DMG on impact, and if triggered by Chihayaburu, it converts it to Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan. Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan converts Plunging Attack DMG to Anemo DMG and creates a small wind tunnel to pull in objects and enemies. Elemental Skill Chihayaburu Unleashes wind that pulls in objects and enemies before launching opponents with AoE Anemo DMG. Can be used in the air and can be charged for greater Anemo DMG by holding down button. Elemental Burst Kazuha Slash Slash deals AoE Anemo DMG and leaves a trail of Autumn Whirlwind that sometimes deals Aoe Anemo DMG to enemies in range. Deals additional damage when coming in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, and Electro. Passive Talent 1 Soumon Swordsmanship If Chihayaburu makes contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro, it absorbs that element, and if Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan is issued, it deals additional 200% ATK of the absorbed elemental type as DMG. Passive Talent 2 Poetics of Fuubutsu Whenever Swirl reaction occurs, he will grant all party members 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus for 8s to the element absorbed for every point of Elemental Mastery he has. Passive Talent 3 Cloud Strider Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption by 20% for your party members. Does not stack with other Passive Talents of the same type.

Note: Kaedehara Kazuha can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Kaeya

Name What it does Normal Attack Ceremonial Bladework Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid sword strikes. Elemental Skill Frostgnaw Shoots ice directly in front of him, inflicting Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst Glacial Waltz Three icicles whirl around Kaeya and inflict Cryo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Hidden Strength The party's Sprinting Stamina Consumption decreases by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Cold-Blooded Strike Every hit with Frostgnaw regenerates Kaeya's HP equal to 15% of his ATK. Passive Talent 3 Heart of the Abyss Any enemies frozen by Frostgnaw will drop other Elemental Particles. Frostgnaw can only produce two additional Elemental Particles per use.

Keqing

Name What it does Normal Attack Yunlai Swordsmanship Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Stellar Restoration Throws a Lightning Stiletto at opponents and deals Electro DMG in small AoE. When held, she can adjust where the stilettos are thrown. She can also suspend them in the air and jump to them using Stellar Restoration. Elemental Burst Starward Sword Unleashes Electro DMG in AOE, then strikes her foes, releasing more Electro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Land's Overseer When dispatched to Liyue, the time taken to complete the task decreases by 25%. Passive Talent 2 Thundering Penance If a Lightning Stiletto is present and Keqing recasts Stellar Restoration, her Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Electro DMG. Passive Talent 3 Aristocratic Dignity When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's CRIT Rate and Energy Recharge increases by 15% for 8s.

Klee

Name What it does Normal Attack Kaboom! Throws explosive obstacles up to three times dealing Aoe Pyro DMG. When charged, deals Pyro DMG to enemies for short time. Elemental Skill Jumpy Dumpty Jump Dumpty gets thrown, bounces three times, dealing AoE Pyro DMG each time it lands. On the third bounce, it splits into several small mines and deals AoE Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst Sparks 'N' Splash Deals AoE Pyro DMG repeatedly for a short time. Passive Talent 1 All of My Treasures! Displays nearby resources on the mini-map Passive Talent 2 Pounding Surprise When Jumpy Dumpty and Normal Attacks deal DMG, Klee has 50% chance to obtain an Explosive Spark. This gets consumed by the next Charged Attack, costing no Stamina and dealing 50% increased DMG. Passive Talent 3 Sparkling Burst When Klee's Charged Attack results in a CRIT hit, all party members gain two Elemental Energy.

Note: Klee can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Kokomi

Name What it does Normal Attack The Shape of Water Up to three consecutive Attacks in the form of fish, dealing Hydro DMG. When Charged, deals AoE Hydro DMG. Elemental Skill Kurage's Oath Summons a jellyfish illusion called Bake-Kurage, which restores health for the main character and deals Hydro DMG to enemies. Elemental Burst Nereid's Ascension Deals AoE Hydro DMG while putting on Ceremonial Garment, which increases Kokomi's Normal and Charged Attack and the Attack of Bake-Kurage. Passive Talent 1 Tamanooya's Casket If her Bake-Kurage is deployed when Kokomi uses Nereid's Ascension, duration of Bake-Kurage is refreshed. Passive Talent 2 Song of Pearls When using Nereid's Ascension, her Normal and Charged Attack DMG increases another 15%. Passive Talent 3 Princess of Watatsumi Decreases Stamina use when swimming by 20% for party members. Does not stack.

Lisa

Name What it does Normal Attack Lightning Touch Perform up to four Electro DMG attacks. When charged, deals AoE Electro DMG after a short casting time. Elemental Skill Violet Arc Releases a homing Lightning Orb that deals Electro DMG. If held, calls down lightning from heavens to inflict Electro DMG and Shocks enemies. Elemental Burst Lightning Rose Continuously strikes enemies with Electro DMG for short amount of time. Passive Talent 1 General Pharmaceutics When Lisa crafts a potion, there's a 20% chance portion of the crafting materials used will be refunded. Passive Talent 2 Induced Aftershock When Lisa hits enemies with charged Attacks, they become Shocked. Passive Talent 3 Static Electricity Field Enemies hit by Lightning Rose have DEF decreased by 15% for 10s.

Mona

Name What it does Normal Attack Ripple of Fate Performs up to five water splashes that deal Hydro DMG. When charged, deals AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time. Elemental Skill Reflection of Doom Creates a watery Phantom that distracts enemies, deals Hydro DMG, and then explodes, dealing AoE Hydro DMG. Elemental Burst Stellaris Phantasm Creates Illusory Bubble, which traps enemies and deals Hydro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Principium of Astrology When Mona crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, there's a 20% chance a portion of the crafting materials will be refunded. Passive Talent 2 Come 'n' Gem Me, Hag! After using Illusory Torrent for 2s, Mona will automatically create a Phantom that will last for 2s and create an explosion with DMG equal to 50% of Mirror Reflection of Doom. Passive Talent 3 Waterbourne Destiny Increases Mona's Hydro DMG Bonus by a degree equivalent to 20% of her Energy Recharge rate.

Ningguang

Name What it does Normal Attack Sparkling Scatter Shoot gems to deal Geo DMG. Whenever they land 1 Star, Jade floats around Ningguang. If she makes a charged attack while multiple Star Jade are floating around her, they deal a large amount of Geo DMG. Elemental Skill Jade Screen Creates a Jade Screen that deals AoE Geo DMG and blocks enemy projectiles. Elemental Burst Starshatter Launches rock projectiles at enemies and deals massive Geo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Trove of Marvelous Treasure Displays Ore on the mini-map Passive Talent 2 Backup Plan When she has Star Jades, her Charged Attack does not consume Stamina. Passive Talent 3 Strategic Reserve Characters that pass through the Jade Screen gain 12% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s.

Noelle

Name What it does Normal Attack Favonius Bladework — Maid Perform up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous spin attacks that deplete Stamina. Elemental Skill Breastplate Summons protective stone armor that deals Geo DMG. When Charged attacks hit enemies, there's a chance to regenerate all party member's HP. Elemental Burst Sweeping Time Stone gathers around her Claymore, and she inflicts Geo DMG in large AoE. Passive Talent 1 Maid's Knighthood There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking on DEF-boosting recipes. Passive Talent 2 Devotion Occurs when Noelle is in the party but not on the field. If a party member's HP falls below 30%, it creates a shield equal to 400% Noelle's DEF. It can only occur once every 60s. Passive Talent 3 Nice and Clean Every four Normal or Charged Attack hits decreases Breastplate CD by 1s.

Qiqi

Name What it does Normal Attack Ancient Sword Art Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Invokes the Herald of Frost and deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies. When Herald of Frost is on the field, Qiqi's Normal and Charged Attacks help regenerate all party member's HP, and the enchantment following Qiqi around deals Cryo DMG. Elemental Burst Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune Creates Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG and helps Qiqi regain health from injured opponents. Passive Talent 1 Former Life Memories Resources only found in Liyue are marked on the mini-map. Passive Talent 2 Life-Prolonging Methods When a character triggers an Elemental Reaction while the Herald of Frost is in play, the Incoming Healing Bonus increases by 20% for 8s. Passive Talent 3 A Glimpse into Arcanum When Qiqi hits enemies with Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This can only occur once every 30s.

Raiden Shogun

Name What it does Normal Attack Origin Performs up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, consume stamina to perform an upward slash. Elemental Skill Transcendence: Baleful Omen Deals Electro DMG to nearby enemies, grants party members Eye of Stormy Judgment, attacking enemies with AoE Electro DMG. Elemental Burst Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu Deals AoE Electro DMG using Musou Isshin state, regenerating Energy for nearby party members. Attack increased based on Chakra Desiderata resolve stacks. Passive Talent 1 Wishes Unnumbered When party members find Elemental Orbs or Particles, increases Chakra Desiderata resolve stacks by two. Passive Talent 2 Enlightened One For every 1% above 100% Energy Recharge Raiden Shogun achieves, she gains 0.6% Energy Restoration from Musou Isshin and 0.4% more Electro DMG. Passive Talent 3 All-Preserver 50% less Mora expended when ascending Swords and Polearms.

Razor

Name What it does Normal Attack Steel Fang Performs up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous swirling attacks and finally deals a massive strike. Elemental Skill Claw and Thunder Deals Electro DMG and gains an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate. He can have up to three Electro Sigils at a time. Elemental Burst Lightning Fang Releases a Wolf that does Electro DMG to enemies while on the battlefield and raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES. Also disables Razor's Charged Attacks. Passive Talent 1 Wolvensprint The party's Sprinting Stamina Consumption reduces by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Awakening Decreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%. Additionally, Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder. Passive Talent 3 Hunger When Razor's Energy is below 50%, his Energy Recharge increases 30%.

Rosaria

Name What it does Normal Attack Spear of the Church Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, consumes stamina to lunge and deal damage to opponents. Deals AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill Ravaging Confession Appears behind her opponent and deals Cryo DMG with Polearm. Cannot be used against larger enemies. Elemental Burst Rites of Termination Swings Polearm to hit nearby enemies then summons Ice Lance that strikes ground and deals Cryo DMG to surrounding enemies. Passive Talent 1 Regina Probationum when Rosaria uses Ravaging Confession, her CRIT Rate goes up by 12% for 5s. Passive Talent 2 Shadow Samaritan Using Rites of Termination increases CRIT Rate of all nearby party members except Rosaria herself. Crit Rate increases by 15% for 10s but cannot exceed 15%. Passive Talent 3 Night Walk At night from 18:00 to 6:00, Movement SPD for your party increases by 10%. Does not work in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Does not stack with Passive Talents that offer similar effect.

Sara

Name What it does Normal Attack Tengu Bowmanship Attack up to five times consecutively. Charged, it fires a more precise shot with increased DMG, gaining Electro DMG when fully charged. Elemental Skill Tengu Stormcall Gain Crowfeather Cover for 18 seconds. When an enemy is shot, it'll leave behind a Crowfeather. Crowfeathers will trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush, dealing Electro DMG. Elemental Burst Subjugation: Koukou Sendou Deals consecutive blasts of AoE Electro DMG with Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker. Passive Talent 1 Land Survey When dispatched to Inazuma on an expedition, time is decreased by 25%. Passive Talent 2 Immovable Will When in Crowfeather Cover state, it takes 60% less time to charge Aimed shots. Passive Talent 3 Decorum When Tengu Juurai: Ambush deals DMG to enemies, 1.2 Energy restored to party members for every 100% Energy Recharge that Sara has.

Sayu

Name What it does Normal Attack Shuumatsuban Ninja Blade Attack up to four times consecutively. Charged, it drains stamina and launches a spinning attack. Elemental Skill Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash Sayu goes into a whirlwind, dealing Anemo DMG and ending with a whirlwind kick that deals AoE Anemo DMG. Elemental Burst Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry Sayu deals DMG to nearby foes, heals allies, and summons a Muji-Muji Daruma. The Muji-Muji Daruma heals allies below 70% health, attacking enemies if there are no allies to heal. Passive Talent 1 Yoohoo Art: Silencer's Secret When Sayu is in the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them. Passive Talent 2 Someone More Capable When Sayu triggers a Swirl reaction while active, she will heal all characters for 300 HP. She will also heal an additional 1.2 HP for each point in Elemental Mastery she has. Passive Talent 3 No Work Today! The Muji-Muji Daruma that Sayu spawns will also heal characters in an AOE for 20% of the original healing. It will also increase the AOE of its attacks against opponents.

Sucrose

Name What it does Normal Attack Wind Spirit Creation Performs up to four Anemo DMG attacks. When charged, deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time. Elemental Skill Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 A small Wind Spirit pulls in enemies, deals Anemo DMG in an AoE, and launches enemies. If it comes into contact with Hyrdo, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro elements, it will deal additional DMG of that type. Elemental Burst Forbidden Creation — Isomer 75 Type II Hurls Large Wind Spirit onto the field to deal AoE Anemo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Astable Invention There's a 10% chance Sucrose will receive twice the product when crafting Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials. Passive Talent 2 Catalyst Conversion When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, any party members with a matching element increase in Elemental Mastery by 50 for 8s. Passive Talent 3 Mollis Favonius When Astable Anemohypostasis Creation — 6308 or Forbidden Creation — Isomer 75 Type II hit an enemy, it increases other party members' Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose's Elemental Mastery for 8s.

Tartaglia

Name What it does Normal Attack Cutting Torrent Shoot up to six consecutive shots with your bow. Charged attacks deal Hydro DMG and apply the Riptide status. Elemental Skill Foul Legacy: Raging Tide Unleashes a set of weaponry made of pure water, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents. Elemental Burst Havoc: Obliteration Performs different attacks dealing Hydro DMG based on what stance Tartaglia is in when casting. Passive Talent 1 Master of Weaponry Increases your own party members' Normal Attack Level by 1. Passive Talent 2 Never Ending Extends Riptide duration by 8s. Passive Talent 3 Sword of Torrents Normal and Charged CRIT hits apply the Riptide status effects to opponents when Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee stance.

Note: Tartaglia can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Thoma

Name What it does Normal Attack Swiftshatter Spear Perform up to four rapid spear strikes Elemental Skill Blazing Blessing Thoma deals AoE Pyro DMG, while also gaining a Blazing Barrier shield. This allows Thoma's DMG absorption to stack and refresh. Elemental Burst Crimson Ooyoroi Thoma spins his polearm, dealing AoE Pyro DMG and creating a Scorching Ooyoroi. While this is active, Thoma's normal attacks deal Pyro DMG, triggers Fiery Collapse and summons a Blazing Barrier. Passive Talent 1 Snap and Swing Thoma gives a 20% chance of a double catch when fishing in Inazuma. Passive Talent 2 Imbricated Armor When obtaining or refreshing a Blazing Barrier, shield strength increases by 5% for 6s. Passive Talent 3 Flaming Assault Crimson Ooyoroi's Fiery Collapse DMG is increased by 2.2% of Thoma's max HP.

Traveler Note: Since the Traveler is an adaptive character, its attacks, Elemental Burst, and Passive Talents change depending on what Element they are using. I've listed Anemo first and Geo second. More will be added as time goes on.

Name What it does Anemo Form Normal Attack Foreign Ironwind Performs up to five rapid strikes with sword. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Palm Vortex Creates a vortex that causes Anemo DMG directly in front of you. Hold the button to increase DMG and AoE. Elemental Burst Gust Surge Creates a forward-moving tornado that pulls in enemies and deals continuous Anemo DMG. If the tornado comes in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cyro, or Electro elements, additional elemental DMG is dealt. Passive Talent 1 Slitting Wind The last hit of a Normal Attack combo unleashes a wind blade that does 60% to ATK as Anemo DMG to opponents in its path. Passive Talent 2 Second Wind Any time you kill an opponent with Palm Vortex, you get 2% HP regeneration for 5s. This can only occur once every 5s. Geo Form Normal Attack Foreign Rockblade Perform up to five rapid strikes with sword. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes. Elemental Skill Starfell Sword Throws a meteorite directly in front of you, dealing AoE Geo DMG. Hold the button to increase DMG and AoE. Elemental Burst Wake of Earth Creates shockwaves that launch enemies and deal AoE Geo DMG. Then a Geo wall is constructed to block attacks. Passive Talent 1 Shattered Darkrock Reduces Starfell Sword's CD by 2s. Passive Talent 2 Frenzied Rockslide The final hit of a Normal Attack combo causes a reaction that deals 60% of ATK as AoE Geo DMG.

Venti

Name What it does Normal Attack Divine Marksmanship Performs up to six consecutive shots with a bow. When charged, you can perform a precise Aimed Shot of Anemo DMG. Elemental Skill Skyward Sonnet Summons a Wind Domain at your enemies and deals AoE Anemo DMG before launching enemies. When held, summons an even larger Wind Domain with Venti at the epicenter that deals AoE Anemo DMG and launches enemies. Elemental Burst Wind's Grand Ode Fires a wind arrow to make a massive Stormeye that pulls enemies in and does Anemo DMG. Passive Talent 1 Windrider The party's gliding stamina consumption reduces by 20%. Passive Talent 2 Embrace of Winds Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20s. Passive Talent 3 Stormeye Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after the effects of Wind's Grand Ode ends. If an Elemental Absorption occurs, then 15 Energy is restored to all characters of the same element type.

Note: Venti can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Xiangling

Name What it does Normal Attack Dough-Fu Perform up to five consecutive spear strikes. When charged, she lunges forward and deals damage to enemies. Elemental Skill Guoba Attack Summons Guoba the Panda to breathe fire and deal AoE Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst Pyronado Creates a flaming tornado that causes Pyro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Chef de Cuisine There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking on ATK-boosting recipes. Passive Talent 2 Crossfire Increases Guoba's flame range by 20%. Passive Talent 3 Beware, ITs Super Hot! When Guoba finishes attacking, it leaves a chili pepper behind. Picking this up increases ATK by 10% for 10s.

Xiao

Name What it does Normal Attack Whirlwind Thrust Performs up to six rapid strikes. When charged, dives to the ground and causes damage relative to falling height. Elemental Skill Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Lunges forward dealing Anemo DMG to enemies. Elemental Burst Band of All Evil Increases Xiao's DMG and attack range while also letting him jump higher. This form drains his health. Passive Talent 1 Transcension — Gravity Defier The party's falling DMG decreases by 30%. Passive Talent 2 Evil Conqueror — Tamer of Demons Xiao's DMG increases by 5% after starting Bane of All Evil and continues to increase by 5% every 3s with a max increase of 25%. Passive Talent 3 Dissolution Eon — Heaven Fall Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's DMG by 10% for 6s when used sequentially up to three times.

Note: Xiao can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Xingqiu

Name What it does Normal Attack Guhua Style Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid sword strikes. Elemental Skill Guhua Sword — Fatal Rainscreen Deals Hydro DMG using twin strikes and creates Rain Swords that circle Xingqiu. This increases his interruption resistance. If he takes DMG, the Rain Swords shatter. Elemental Burst Gugua Sword — Raincutter Creates Rainbow Bladework, which summons sword illusions and makes Normal Attacks do Hyro DMG. Passive Talent 1 Flash of Genius When Xinhqiu crafts Character Talent Materials, there's a 20% chance that a portion of crafting materials used will be refunded. Passive Talent 2 Hydropathic If a Rain Sword gets shattered or the time limit runs out, the current character's HP regenerates 6% of Xingqiu's Max HP. Passive Talent 3 Blades Amidst Raindrops He gains a 20% Hydro DMG Bonus.

Xinyan

Name What it does Normal Attack Dance on Fire Performs up to four consecutive strikes. Charged attacks drain stamina to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. Elemental Skill Sweeping Fervor Deals Pyro DMG on nearby opponents, forming a shield made out of her audience's passion. Elemental Burst Riff Revolution Xinyan launches nearby opponents and deals Physical DMG to them, hyping up the crowd. Passive Talent 1 A Rad Recipe When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a DEF-boosting dish, Xinyan has a 12% chance to obtain double the product. Passive Talent 2 The Show Goes On, Even Without an Audience... Decreases the number of opponents Sweeping Fervor must hit to trigger each level of shielding. Passive Talent 3 ... Now That's Rock 'N' Roll! Characters shielded by Sweeping Fervor deal 15% increased Physical DMG.

Yanfei

Name What it does Normal Attack Seal of Approval Fireballs deal up to three counts of Pyro DMG. Hitting enemies gives Yanfei Scarlet Seal, and she can have up to three at once. Scarlet Seals decrease her Stamina consumption and disappear once she leaves the battlefield. When charged, consumes Stamina and deals AoE Pyro DMG to enemies. The power of the Charged Attack depends on how many Scarlet Seals she has at the moment. Elemental Skill Signed Edict Flames deal AoE Pyro DMG. Hitting an enemy gives Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals. Elemental Burst Done Deal Flames hit enemies with AoE Pyro DMG and gives her the max number of Scarlet Seal while applying Brilliance. Brilliance gives Yanfei a Scarlet Seal, increases DMG to her Charged Attacks, and stops when she leaves the field or falls in battle. Passive Talent 1 Proviso When Yanfei consumes Scarlet Seals via a Charged Attack, each Scarlet Seal increases her Pyro DMG Bonus by 5% for 6s. If another Charged Attack is used during the first one's duration, it overtakes the first one and starts over. Passive Talent 2 Blazing Eye When Yanfei's Charged Attack deals CRIT Hit to an enemy, she deals additional AoE Pyro DMG equal to 80% of her ATK. DMG counts as Charged Attack DMG in this instance. Passive Talent 3 Encyclopedic Expertise Allows you to see nearby resources unique to Liyue on the mini-map.

Yoimiya

Name What it does Normal Attack Firework Flare-Up Fire up to five consecutive shots with a bow. When Charged, deals increased DMG with additional Pyro damage. Elemental Skill Niwabi Fire-Dance Yoimiya waves a sparkler and causes a ring of saltpeter to surround her. While active, any normal attacks become flaming arrows, dealing Pyro DMG. Elemental Burst Ryuukin Saxifrage Yoimiya leaps into the air, firing rockets. One enemy hit is marked with Aurous Blaze. All attacks on the marked enemy from anyone except Yoimiya will cause an AoE Pyro DMG explosion. Passive Talent 1 Tricks of the Trouble-Maker During Niwabi Fire-Dance, regular attacks will increase her Pyro DMG Bonus by 2% per hit. This effect lasts for 3 seconds and can stack 10 times. Passive Talent 2 Summer Night's Dawn Using Ryuukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members to gain a 10% ATK increase for 15 seconds, stacking further if Tricks of the Trouble-Maker is active. Passive Talent 3 Blazing Match When Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape-type Furnishings, she has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used.

Zhongli

Name What it does Normal Attack Rain of Stone Performs up to six rapid strikes. Charged attacks drain stamina to lunge forward, causing stone spears to fall along his path. Elemental Skill Dominus Lapidis Causes nearby Geo energy to explode and deals AoE Geo DMG. Elemental Burst Planet Befall Brings a falling meteor down to earth, dealing massive Geo DMG to opponents caught in its AoE and applying the Petrification status to them. Passive Talent 1 Arcanum of Crystal Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Polearm-type weapons. Passive Talent 2 Resonant Waves When the Jade Shield takes DMG, it will Fortify Passive Talent 3 Dominance of Earth Zhongli deals bonus DMG based on his Max HP.

Note: Zhongli can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes. Coming soon Developer miHoYo will absolutely be adding new characters to Genshin Impact as time goes on. Here are all of the ones rumored or known to be coming soon, but without a set release date.

Rarity Name Element Weapon class Sex Region Unknown Baizhu Dendro ? Male Liyue Unknown Cyno ? Polearm Male Sumeru Unknown Dainsleif Cryo? ? Male Khaen'riah Unknown Iansan ? ? Female Natlan Unknown Lynette ? ? Female Fontaine Unknown Lyney ? ? Male Fontaine Unknown Yae Miko Electro ? Female Inazuma Unknown Yun Jin Geo Polearm Female Unknown Shenhe ? Polearm Female