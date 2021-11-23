Having the right characters in your party can really make the difference for beating a challenge or solving a puzzle in Genshin Impact. There are 44 playable Genshin Impact characters, including the Traveler you start with. I've listed them all in alphabetical order along with their Element, weapon, starting Passive Talent, and Elemental Burst attack. If any other characters are added to the game, I'll definitely update this list.
Every character's Passive Talents and Elemental Burst attacks
Each Genshin Impact character has Passive Talents that automatically work without you doing anything, along with special Elemental Burst attacks that correspond with their element type. We've listed these characters in alphabetical order. When you acquire them, each character has one Passive Talent, but you can unlock more by leveling up.
Stat guide
To understand the abilities of each character, it's best to know what these terms mean:
Name
Short for
What it means
AoE
Area of Effect
A designated area on the battlefield affected by a certain move.
CD
Cooldown
The amount of time it takes for a special attack to recharge and be used again.
DMG
Damage
Indicates how much an opponent gets injured due to an attack.
ATK
Attack
Your ability to inflict damage.
SPD
Speed
How fast the characters can move to perform various functions.
CRIT
Critical Hit
When an attack does more damage than average.
HP
Health Points
Makes up the total amount of health a character or opponent has.
Albedo
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Favonius Bladework — Weiss
Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, it consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.
Elemental Skill
Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma
Creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy that deals AoE Geo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide
Geo crystals surge from Albedo and deal AoE Geo DMG in front of him.
Passive Talent 1
Flash of Genius
Albedo has a 10% chance to receive double the product when crafting weapon ascension materials.
Passive Talent 2
Calcite Might
Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%.
Passive Talent 3
Homuncular Nature
Using his Elemental Burst increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10s.
Note: Albedo can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Aloy
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Rapid Fire
Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow. When charged, more precise shot that builds Cryo DMG if fully charged.
Elemental Skill
Frozen Wilds
Throws a Freeze Bomb that deals Cryo DMG. Bomb scatters into Chillwater Bomblets. If an enemy is hit, Aloy builds up to four Coil Stacks in a Rushing Ice state, increasing her Normal Attack DMG as Cryo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Prophecies of Dawn
Aloy throws a Power Cell and detonates it, dealing Cryo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Easy Does It
When Aloy is in the party, animals that produce Fowl, Raw Meat, or Chilled Meat won't startle if approached.
Passive Talent 2
Combat Override
Aloy's Attack increases by 16% for 10 seconds when she receives a Coil Stack. Nearby party members' Attack increases by 8%.
Passive Talent 3
Strong Strike
Aloy's Rushing Ice state increases her Cryo DMG bonus by 3.5% per second, to a maximum increase of 35%.
Amber
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Sharpshooter
Shoot up to five consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged, it can perform a precise Aimed Shot that inflicts Pyro DMG.
Elemental Skill
Explosive Puppet
Taunts enemies drawing them toward itself before exploding and inflicting Pyro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Fiery Rain
A shower of arrows rains down on your enemies and inflicts Pyro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Gliding Champion
The party's gliding stamina consumption is reduced by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Precise Shot
When Aimed Shot hit on weak spots, her Base ATK increases by 15% for 10s.
Passive Talent 3
Every Arrow Finds Its Target
Increases the CRIT Rate of Fiery Rain by 10%, and AoE by 30%.
Arataki Itto
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Fight Club Legend
Perform four consecutive attacks. On the second and fourth attacks, Itto gains 1 or 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength.
Elemental Skill
Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!
Itto throws out Ushi, the young Akaushi bull. Deals DMG on impact, taunts foes and stacks Itto's Superlative Superstrength.
Elemental Burst
Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!
Converts Itto's attacks to Geo DMG. Increases Itto's normal attack speed. Stacks Superlative Superstrength.
Passive Talent 1
Woodchucked Chucked
25% chance to gain additional wood.
Passive Talent 2
Arataki Ichiban
Increases attack speed by 10%, stacks up to 30%.
Passive Talent 3
Bloodline of the Crimson Oni
Elemental burst DMG increased by 35% of Itto's DEF.
Ayaka
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Kabuki
Perform five quick strikes. When charged, use stamina to unleash a stream of sword ki.
Elemental Skill
Hyouka
Summons ice, launching enemies, and dealing cryo AoE DMG.
Elemental Burst
Soumetsu
Summons a storm of icy winds, dealing Cryo DMG while moving forward and then exploding.
Passive Talent 1
Amatsumi Kunitsumi Sanctification
After using Hyouka, normal/charged attacks deal 30% more DMG.
Passive Talent 2
Kanten Senmyou Blessing
When Senho cryo hits an enemy, Ayaka restores 10 Stamina and gains 18% Cryo DMG for 10 seconds.
Passive Talent 3
Fruits of Shinsa
When Ayaka crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product.
Barbara
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Whisper of Water
Shoot up to four splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG.
Elemental Skill
Let the Show Begin
Creates a temporary Melody Loop around Barbara. When Barbara makes her Normal Attacks, other party members gain health. Her Charged Attacks regenerate party health by four times the amount of healing.
Elemental Burst
Shining Miracle
Heals party members and allies with 17.6% her HP + 1,694.
Passive Talent 1
With My Whole Heart
There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking.
Passive Talent 2
Glorious Season
When Barbara uses Melody Loop, party members' stamina consumption reduces by 12%.
Passive Talent 3
Encore
Whenever Barbara gains an Elemental Orb/Particle during Let the Show Begin, the Memory Loop is extended by 1s with a max extension limit of 5s.
Beidou
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Oceanborne
Perform up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous slashes before unleashing one big strike.
Elemental Skill
Tidecaller
Swings blade and deals Electro DMG. When held down, she uses her weapon as a shield. This increases her resistance to interruption and has 250% Electro DMG Absorption Efficiency.
Elemental Burst
Stormbreaker
increases interruption resistance and decreases DMG taken.
Passive Talent 1
Conqueror of Tides
The party's swimming stamina consumption decreases by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Retribution
Counterattacking with Tidecaller at the right moment grants the maximum DMG Bonus.
Passive Talent 3
Lightning Storm
After using Tidecaller, both SPD and DMG of Normal and Charged Attacks increases by 15% for 10s.
Bennett
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Strike of Fortune
Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, releases two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Passion Overload
Sword deals Pyro DMG. When held, does even more Pyro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Fantastic Voyage
Deals Pyro DMG to enemy and creates an Inspiration Field that slowly heals any party members at 70% or less.
Passive Talent 1
It Should Be Safe
When dispatched to Mondstadt, time taken on the task reduces by 25%
Passive Talent 2
Rekindle
Decreases Passion Overload's CD by 20%.
Passive Talent 3
Fearnaught
When inside an area created by Fantastic Voyage, Passion Overload CD is reduced by 50%, and Bennet cannot take launch DMG.
Chongyun
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Demonbane
Performs up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous swirling attacks.
Elemental Skill
Spirit Blade — Chonghua's Layered Frost
He strikes the ground causing an ice explosion that deals Cryo DMG. After that, it creates a Chonghua Frost Field that turns all Normal and Charged Attacks into Cryo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Spirit Blade — Cloud-Parting Star
Summons three giant blades that fall to earth and explode to deal Cryo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Gallant Journey
When dispatched to Liyue, the time to complete the task is reduced by 25%.
Passive Talent 2
Steady Breathing
Attack SPD increases 8% for all characters with Swords, Claymores, and Polearms within the Chongua's Layered Frost field.
Passive Talent 3
Rimechaser Blade
When the Chonghua's Layered Frost field disappears, another spirit shows up to deal 100% of Chonhua's Layered Frost's Skill DMG as AoE Cryo DMG. Enemies hit feel Cryo RES decreases by 10% for 8s.
Diluc
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Tempered Sword
Perform four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous slashes ending in a powerful strike.
Elemental Skill
Searing Onslaught
Performs forward slash that deals Pyro DMG. Can be used three times in a row.
Elemental Burst
Dawn
Creates a fiery Phoenix that crashes into enemies and causes AoE Pyro DMG before exploding. Diluc's Charge Attacks deal Pyro DMG for short time.
Passive Talent 1
Tradition of the Dawn Knight
Refunds 15% ore when crafting Claymores.
Passive Talent 2
Relentless
Diluc's Charge Attack Stamina Cost decreases by 50%, and duration increases 3s.
Passive Talent 3
Blessing of the Phoenix
Diluc gains 20% Pyro DMG Bonus while effect is in place.
Diona
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Kätzlein Style
Shoot five consecutive shots with your bow. When charged, will deal Cryo DMG.
Elemental Skill
Icy Paws
Fires an Icy Paw that deals Cryo DMG to opponents and forms a shield on hit.
Elemental Burst
Signature Mix
Throws a cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE.
Passive Talent 1
Complimentary Bar Food
Diona has a 12% chance to obtain double the product when she achieves perfect cooking on a dish with restorative effects.
Passive Talent 2
Cat's Tail Secret Menu
Characters shielded by Icy Paws have their Movement SPD increased by 10%, and their Stamina Consumption decreased by 10%.
Passive Talent 3
Drunkards' Farce
Opponents who enter the AoE of Signature Mix have 10% decreased ATK for 15s.
Eula
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Favonius Bladework — Edel
Perform up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, drains stamina and ends on a powerful slash.
Elemental Skill
Icetide Vortex
Deals Cryo DMG with a blade. Grimheart can stack up to two times and increases Eula's resistance to interruption and DEF. Holding makes Eula consume all Grimheart stacks and deal AoE Cryo DMG to opponents before her.
Elemental Burst
Glacial Illumination
Uses Greatsword to deal Cryo DMG to close enemies and creates Lightfall Sword that follows her for up to 7s. Lightfall Sword increases Eula's resistance to interruption.
Passive Talent 1
Roiling Rime
While doing Holding Mode of Icetide Vortex, if two Grimheart stacks are used, a Shattered Lightfall Sword appears and explodes, dealing 50% Physical DMG of Lightfall Sword made with Glacial Illumination.
Passive Talent 2
Wellspring of War-Lust
When Glacial Illumination is initiated, Icetide Vortex CD resets, and Eula gains one Grimheart stack.
Passive Talent 3
Aristocratic Introspection
Whenever she crafts Character Talent Materials, there's a 10% chance Eula receives double the product.
Note: Eula can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Fischl
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Bolts of Downfall
Shoot up to five consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged, can perform a precise Aimed Shot with Electro DMG.
Elemental Skill
Nightrider
Summons a night raven named Oz who deals Electro DMG in small AoE.
Elemental Burst
Midnight Phantasmagoria
Summons Oz to protect Fischl and fight enemies with Electro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Mein Hausgarten
When dispatched to Mondstadt, the time taken to complete the task reduces by 25%.
Passive Talent 2
Stellar Predator
When Fischl hits Oz with a fully charged Electro shot, Oz reacts with Thundering Retribution dealing AoE Electro DMG equal to 152.7% of arrow's DMG.
Passive Talent 3
Lightning Smite
If Fischl creates an Electro-related Elemental Reaction when Oz is on the field, all enemies are struck with Electro DMG.
Ganyu
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Liutian Archery
Shoot up to six consecutive shots with a bow and arrow. When charged, it increases Cryo DMG.
Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Bow-type weapons.
Passive Talent 2
Undivided Heart
After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the CRIT Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows increases by 20% for 5s.
Passive Talent 3
Harmony between Heaven and Earth
Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo DMG Bonus to active members in the AoE.
Note: Ganyu can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Gorou
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Ripping Fang Fletching
Fire four arrows consecutively.
Elemental Skill
Inuzaka All-Round Defense
Deals AoE Geo DMG. Creates General's War Banner. Provides buff that scales on the number of Geo characters in the party.
Elemental Burst
Juuga: Forward Unto Victory
Deals AoE Geo DMG. Create's General's Glory field, provides buff that scales based on the number of Geo users in the party.
Passive Talent 1
Seeker of Shinies
Displays Inazuma-specific resources on the mini-map.
Passive Talent 2
Heedless of the Wind and Weather
After using elemental burst, all nearby party members have DEF increased by 25% for 12s.
Passive Talent 3
A Favor Repaid
Elemental skill DMG increased by 156% of DEF. Elemental burst DMG increased by 15.6% of DMG.
Hu Tao
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Secret Spear of Wangsheng
Perform up to six consecutive spear strikes. When charged, it consumes stamina to lunge forward and deal damage to all enemies in your path.
Elemental Skill
Guide to Afterlife
Hu Tao consumes a part of her HP, knocking nearby enemies back and entering the Paramita Papilio State.
Elemental Burst
Spirit Soother
Hu Tao summons a blazing spirit to deal Pyro DMG in a large AoE. Regenerates a percentage of Hu Tao's Max HP when striking an enemy.
Passive Talent 1
The More the Merrier
Hu Tao has an 18% chance to receive an additional "Suspicious" dish of the same type cooking a perfect dish.
Passive Talent 2
Flutter By
When a Paramita Papilio state ends, all allies in the party will have their CRIT Rate increased by 12% for 8s.
Passive Talent 3
Sanguine Rouge
When Hu Tao's HP is equal to or less than 50%, her Pyro DMG Bonus is increased by 33%.
Note: Hu Tao can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Jean
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Favonius Bladework
Performs up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, launches enemies using wind then slowly makes them fall.
Elemental Skill
Gale Blade
Releases a miniature storm that launches enemies and deals Anemo DMG. When held, Jean commands the whirlwind to pull enemies towards her while she remains immobile.
Elemental Burst
Dandelion Breeze
Causes Anemo DMG to enemies while instantly healing nearby party members and allies.
Passive Talent 1
Guiding Breeze
There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking.
Passive Talent 2
Wind Companion
Normal Attacks that land have 50% chance of regenerating HP for all party members, equal to 15% of Jean's ATK.
Passive Talent 3
Let the Wind Lead
Using Dandelion Breeze regenerates 20% of its Energy.
Kaedehara Kazuha
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Garyuu Bladework
Performs up to five rapid strikes. Charged Attacks consume Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack deals AoE DMG on impact, and if triggered by Chihayaburu, it converts it to Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan. Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan converts Plunging Attack DMG to Anemo DMG and creates a small wind tunnel to pull in objects and enemies.
Elemental Skill
Chihayaburu
Unleashes wind that pulls in objects and enemies before launching opponents with AoE Anemo DMG. Can be used in the air and can be charged for greater Anemo DMG by holding down button.
Elemental Burst
Kazuha Slash
Slash deals AoE Anemo DMG and leaves a trail of Autumn Whirlwind that sometimes deals Aoe Anemo DMG to enemies in range. Deals additional damage when coming in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, and Electro.
Passive Talent 1
Soumon Swordsmanship
If Chihayaburu makes contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro, it absorbs that element, and if Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan is issued, it deals additional 200% ATK of the absorbed elemental type as DMG.
Passive Talent 2
Poetics of Fuubutsu
Whenever Swirl reaction occurs, he will grant all party members 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus for 8s to the element absorbed for every point of Elemental Mastery he has.
Passive Talent 3
Cloud Strider
Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption by 20% for your party members. Does not stack with other Passive Talents of the same type.
Note: Kaedehara Kazuha can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Kaeya
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Ceremonial Bladework
Perform up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid sword strikes.
Elemental Skill
Frostgnaw
Shoots ice directly in front of him, inflicting Cryo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Glacial Waltz
Three icicles whirl around Kaeya and inflict Cryo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Hidden Strength
The party's Sprinting Stamina Consumption decreases by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Cold-Blooded Strike
Every hit with Frostgnaw regenerates Kaeya's HP equal to 15% of his ATK.
Passive Talent 3
Heart of the Abyss
Any enemies frozen by Frostgnaw will drop other Elemental Particles. Frostgnaw can only produce two additional Elemental Particles per use.
Keqing
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Yunlai Swordsmanship
Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Stellar Restoration
Throws a Lightning Stiletto at opponents and deals Electro DMG in small AoE. When held, she can adjust where the stilettos are thrown. She can also suspend them in the air and jump to them using Stellar Restoration.
Elemental Burst
Starward Sword
Unleashes Electro DMG in AOE, then strikes her foes, releasing more Electro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Land's Overseer
When dispatched to Liyue, the time taken to complete the task decreases by 25%.
Passive Talent 2
Thundering Penance
If a Lightning Stiletto is present and Keqing recasts Stellar Restoration, her Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Electro DMG.
Passive Talent 3
Aristocratic Dignity
When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's CRIT Rate and Energy Recharge increases by 15% for 8s.
Klee
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Kaboom!
Throws explosive obstacles up to three times dealing Aoe Pyro DMG. When charged, deals Pyro DMG to enemies for short time.
Elemental Skill
Jumpy Dumpty
Jump Dumpty gets thrown, bounces three times, dealing AoE Pyro DMG each time it lands. On the third bounce, it splits into several small mines and deals AoE Pyro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Sparks 'N' Splash
Deals AoE Pyro DMG repeatedly for a short time.
Passive Talent 1
All of My Treasures!
Displays nearby resources on the mini-map
Passive Talent 2
Pounding Surprise
When Jumpy Dumpty and Normal Attacks deal DMG, Klee has 50% chance to obtain an Explosive Spark. This gets consumed by the next Charged Attack, costing no Stamina and dealing 50% increased DMG.
Passive Talent 3
Sparkling Burst
When Klee's Charged Attack results in a CRIT hit, all party members gain two Elemental Energy.
Note: Klee can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Kokomi
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
The Shape of Water
Up to three consecutive Attacks in the form of fish, dealing Hydro DMG. When Charged, deals AoE Hydro DMG.
Elemental Skill
Kurage's Oath
Summons a jellyfish illusion called Bake-Kurage, which restores health for the main character and deals Hydro DMG to enemies.
Elemental Burst
Nereid's Ascension
Deals AoE Hydro DMG while putting on Ceremonial Garment, which increases Kokomi's Normal and Charged Attack and the Attack of Bake-Kurage.
Passive Talent 1
Tamanooya's Casket
If her Bake-Kurage is deployed when Kokomi uses Nereid's Ascension, duration of Bake-Kurage is refreshed.
Passive Talent 2
Song of Pearls
When using Nereid's Ascension, her Normal and Charged Attack DMG increases another 15%.
Passive Talent 3
Princess of Watatsumi
Decreases Stamina use when swimming by 20% for party members. Does not stack.
Lisa
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Lightning Touch
Perform up to four Electro DMG attacks. When charged, deals AoE Electro DMG after a short casting time.
Elemental Skill
Violet Arc
Releases a homing Lightning Orb that deals Electro DMG. If held, calls down lightning from heavens to inflict Electro DMG and Shocks enemies.
Elemental Burst
Lightning Rose
Continuously strikes enemies with Electro DMG for short amount of time.
Passive Talent 1
General Pharmaceutics
When Lisa crafts a potion, there's a 20% chance portion of the crafting materials used will be refunded.
Passive Talent 2
Induced Aftershock
When Lisa hits enemies with charged Attacks, they become Shocked.
Passive Talent 3
Static Electricity Field
Enemies hit by Lightning Rose have DEF decreased by 15% for 10s.
Mona
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Ripple of Fate
Performs up to five water splashes that deal Hydro DMG. When charged, deals AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time.
Elemental Skill
Reflection of Doom
Creates a watery Phantom that distracts enemies, deals Hydro DMG, and then explodes, dealing AoE Hydro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Stellaris Phantasm
Creates Illusory Bubble, which traps enemies and deals Hydro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Principium of Astrology
When Mona crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, there's a 20% chance a portion of the crafting materials will be refunded.
Passive Talent 2
Come 'n' Gem Me, Hag!
After using Illusory Torrent for 2s, Mona will automatically create a Phantom that will last for 2s and create an explosion with DMG equal to 50% of Mirror Reflection of Doom.
Passive Talent 3
Waterbourne Destiny
Increases Mona's Hydro DMG Bonus by a degree equivalent to 20% of her Energy Recharge rate.
Ningguang
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Sparkling Scatter
Shoot gems to deal Geo DMG. Whenever they land 1 Star, Jade floats around Ningguang. If she makes a charged attack while multiple Star Jade are floating around her, they deal a large amount of Geo DMG.
Elemental Skill
Jade Screen
Creates a Jade Screen that deals AoE Geo DMG and blocks enemy projectiles.
Elemental Burst
Starshatter
Launches rock projectiles at enemies and deals massive Geo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Trove of Marvelous Treasure
Displays Ore on the mini-map
Passive Talent 2
Backup Plan
When she has Star Jades, her Charged Attack does not consume Stamina.
Passive Talent 3
Strategic Reserve
Characters that pass through the Jade Screen gain 12% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s.
Noelle
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Favonius Bladework — Maid
Perform up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous spin attacks that deplete Stamina.
Elemental Skill
Breastplate
Summons protective stone armor that deals Geo DMG. When Charged attacks hit enemies, there's a chance to regenerate all party member's HP.
Elemental Burst
Sweeping Time
Stone gathers around her Claymore, and she inflicts Geo DMG in large AoE.
Passive Talent 1
Maid's Knighthood
There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking on DEF-boosting recipes.
Passive Talent 2
Devotion
Occurs when Noelle is in the party but not on the field. If a party member's HP falls below 30%, it creates a shield equal to 400% Noelle's DEF. It can only occur once every 60s.
Passive Talent 3
Nice and Clean
Every four Normal or Charged Attack hits decreases Breastplate CD by 1s.
Qiqi
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Ancient Sword Art
Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
Invokes the Herald of Frost and deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies. When Herald of Frost is on the field, Qiqi's Normal and Charged Attacks help regenerate all party member's HP, and the enchantment following Qiqi around deals Cryo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune
Creates Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG and helps Qiqi regain health from injured opponents.
Passive Talent 1
Former Life Memories
Resources only found in Liyue are marked on the mini-map.
Passive Talent 2
Life-Prolonging Methods
When a character triggers an Elemental Reaction while the Herald of Frost is in play, the Incoming Healing Bonus increases by 20% for 8s.
Passive Talent 3
A Glimpse into Arcanum
When Qiqi hits enemies with Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This can only occur once every 30s.
Raiden Shogun
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Origin
Performs up to five consecutive strikes. When charged, consume stamina to perform an upward slash.
Elemental Skill
Transcendence: Baleful Omen
Deals Electro DMG to nearby enemies, grants party members Eye of Stormy Judgment, attacking enemies with AoE Electro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu
Deals AoE Electro DMG using Musou Isshin state, regenerating Energy for nearby party members. Attack increased based on Chakra Desiderata resolve stacks.
Passive Talent 1
Wishes Unnumbered
When party members find Elemental Orbs or Particles, increases Chakra Desiderata resolve stacks by two.
Passive Talent 2
Enlightened One
For every 1% above 100% Energy Recharge Raiden Shogun achieves, she gains 0.6% Energy Restoration from Musou Isshin and 0.4% more Electro DMG.
Passive Talent 3
All-Preserver
50% less Mora expended when ascending Swords and Polearms.
Razor
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Steel Fang
Performs up to four consecutive strikes. When charged, performs continuous swirling attacks and finally deals a massive strike.
Elemental Skill
Claw and Thunder
Deals Electro DMG and gains an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate. He can have up to three Electro Sigils at a time.
Elemental Burst
Lightning Fang
Releases a Wolf that does Electro DMG to enemies while on the battlefield and raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES. Also disables Razor's Charged Attacks.
Passive Talent 1
Wolvensprint
The party's Sprinting Stamina Consumption reduces by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Awakening
Decreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%. Additionally, Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder.
Passive Talent 3
Hunger
When Razor's Energy is below 50%, his Energy Recharge increases 30%.
Rosaria
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Spear of the Church
Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, consumes stamina to lunge and deal damage to opponents. Deals AoE DMG upon impact.
Elemental Skill
Ravaging Confession
Appears behind her opponent and deals Cryo DMG with Polearm. Cannot be used against larger enemies.
Elemental Burst
Rites of Termination
Swings Polearm to hit nearby enemies then summons Ice Lance that strikes ground and deals Cryo DMG to surrounding enemies.
Passive Talent 1
Regina Probationum
when Rosaria uses Ravaging Confession, her CRIT Rate goes up by 12% for 5s.
Passive Talent 2
Shadow Samaritan
Using Rites of Termination increases CRIT Rate of all nearby party members except Rosaria herself. Crit Rate increases by 15% for 10s but cannot exceed 15%.
Passive Talent 3
Night Walk
At night from 18:00 to 6:00, Movement SPD for your party increases by 10%. Does not work in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Does not stack with Passive Talents that offer similar effect.
Sara
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Tengu Bowmanship
Attack up to five times consecutively. Charged, it fires a more precise shot with increased DMG, gaining Electro DMG when fully charged.
Elemental Skill
Tengu Stormcall
Gain Crowfeather Cover for 18 seconds. When an enemy is shot, it'll leave behind a Crowfeather. Crowfeathers will trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush, dealing Electro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Subjugation: Koukou Sendou
Deals consecutive blasts of AoE Electro DMG with Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker.
Passive Talent 1
Land Survey
When dispatched to Inazuma on an expedition, time is decreased by 25%.
Passive Talent 2
Immovable Will
When in Crowfeather Cover state, it takes 60% less time to charge Aimed shots.
Passive Talent 3
Decorum
When Tengu Juurai: Ambush deals DMG to enemies, 1.2 Energy restored to party members for every 100% Energy Recharge that Sara has.
Sayu
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Shuumatsuban Ninja Blade
Attack up to four times consecutively. Charged, it drains stamina and launches a spinning attack.
Elemental Skill
Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash
Sayu goes into a whirlwind, dealing Anemo DMG and ending with a whirlwind kick that deals AoE Anemo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry
Sayu deals DMG to nearby foes, heals allies, and summons a Muji-Muji Daruma. The Muji-Muji Daruma heals allies below 70% health, attacking enemies if there are no allies to heal.
Passive Talent 1
Yoohoo Art: Silencer's Secret
When Sayu is in the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them.
Passive Talent 2
Someone More Capable
When Sayu triggers a Swirl reaction while active, she will heal all characters for 300 HP. She will also heal an additional 1.2 HP for each point in Elemental Mastery she has.
Passive Talent 3
No Work Today!
The Muji-Muji Daruma that Sayu spawns will also heal characters in an AOE for 20% of the original healing. It will also increase the AOE of its attacks against opponents.
Sucrose
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Wind Spirit Creation
Performs up to four Anemo DMG attacks. When charged, deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time.
Elemental Skill
Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
A small Wind Spirit pulls in enemies, deals Anemo DMG in an AoE, and launches enemies. If it comes into contact with Hyrdo, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro elements, it will deal additional DMG of that type.
Elemental Burst
Forbidden Creation — Isomer 75 Type II
Hurls Large Wind Spirit onto the field to deal AoE Anemo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Astable Invention
There's a 10% chance Sucrose will receive twice the product when crafting Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials.
Passive Talent 2
Catalyst Conversion
When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, any party members with a matching element increase in Elemental Mastery by 50 for 8s.
Passive Talent 3
Mollis Favonius
When Astable Anemohypostasis Creation — 6308 or Forbidden Creation — Isomer 75 Type II hit an enemy, it increases other party members' Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose's Elemental Mastery for 8s.
Tartaglia
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Cutting Torrent
Shoot up to six consecutive shots with your bow. Charged attacks deal Hydro DMG and apply the Riptide status.
Elemental Skill
Foul Legacy: Raging Tide
Unleashes a set of weaponry made of pure water, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents.
Elemental Burst
Havoc: Obliteration
Performs different attacks dealing Hydro DMG based on what stance Tartaglia is in when casting.
Passive Talent 1
Master of Weaponry
Increases your own party members' Normal Attack Level by 1.
Passive Talent 2
Never Ending
Extends Riptide duration by 8s.
Passive Talent 3
Sword of Torrents
Normal and Charged CRIT hits apply the Riptide status effects to opponents when Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee stance.
Note: Tartaglia can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Thoma
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Swiftshatter Spear
Perform up to four rapid spear strikes
Elemental Skill
Blazing Blessing
Thoma deals AoE Pyro DMG, while also gaining a Blazing Barrier shield. This allows Thoma's DMG absorption to stack and refresh.
Elemental Burst
Crimson Ooyoroi
Thoma spins his polearm, dealing AoE Pyro DMG and creating a Scorching Ooyoroi. While this is active, Thoma's normal attacks deal Pyro DMG, triggers Fiery Collapse and summons a Blazing Barrier.
Passive Talent 1
Snap and Swing
Thoma gives a 20% chance of a double catch when fishing in Inazuma.
Passive Talent 2
Imbricated Armor
When obtaining or refreshing a Blazing Barrier, shield strength increases by 5% for 6s.
Passive Talent 3
Flaming Assault
Crimson Ooyoroi's Fiery Collapse DMG is increased by 2.2% of Thoma's max HP.
Traveler
Note: Since the Traveler is an adaptive character, its attacks, Elemental Burst, and Passive Talents change depending on what Element they are using. I've listed Anemo first and Geo second. More will be added as time goes on.
Name
What it does
Anemo Form
Normal Attack
Foreign Ironwind
Performs up to five rapid strikes with sword. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Palm Vortex
Creates a vortex that causes Anemo DMG directly in front of you. Hold the button to increase DMG and AoE.
Elemental Burst
Gust Surge
Creates a forward-moving tornado that pulls in enemies and deals continuous Anemo DMG. If the tornado comes in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cyro, or Electro elements, additional elemental DMG is dealt.
Passive Talent 1
Slitting Wind
The last hit of a Normal Attack combo unleashes a wind blade that does 60% to ATK as Anemo DMG to opponents in its path.
Passive Talent 2
Second Wind
Any time you kill an opponent with Palm Vortex, you get 2% HP regeneration for 5s. This can only occur once every 5s.
Geo Form
Normal Attack
Foreign Rockblade
Perform up to five rapid strikes with sword. When charged, unleashes two rapid strikes.
Elemental Skill
Starfell Sword
Throws a meteorite directly in front of you, dealing AoE Geo DMG. Hold the button to increase DMG and AoE.
Elemental Burst
Wake of Earth
Creates shockwaves that launch enemies and deal AoE Geo DMG. Then a Geo wall is constructed to block attacks.
Passive Talent 1
Shattered Darkrock
Reduces Starfell Sword's CD by 2s.
Passive Talent 2
Frenzied Rockslide
The final hit of a Normal Attack combo causes a reaction that deals 60% of ATK as AoE Geo DMG.
Venti
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Divine Marksmanship
Performs up to six consecutive shots with a bow. When charged, you can perform a precise Aimed Shot of Anemo DMG.
Elemental Skill
Skyward Sonnet
Summons a Wind Domain at your enemies and deals AoE Anemo DMG before launching enemies. When held, summons an even larger Wind Domain with Venti at the epicenter that deals AoE Anemo DMG and launches enemies.
Elemental Burst
Wind's Grand Ode
Fires a wind arrow to make a massive Stormeye that pulls enemies in and does Anemo DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Windrider
The party's gliding stamina consumption reduces by 20%.
Passive Talent 2
Embrace of Winds
Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20s.
Passive Talent 3
Stormeye
Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after the effects of Wind's Grand Ode ends. If an Elemental Absorption occurs, then 15 Energy is restored to all characters of the same element type.
Note: Venti can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Xiangling
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Dough-Fu
Perform up to five consecutive spear strikes. When charged, she lunges forward and deals damage to enemies.
Elemental Skill
Guoba Attack
Summons Guoba the Panda to breathe fire and deal AoE Pyro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Pyronado
Creates a flaming tornado that causes Pyro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Chef de Cuisine
There's a 12% chance of getting two food items when achieving Perfect Cooking on ATK-boosting recipes.
Passive Talent 2
Crossfire
Increases Guoba's flame range by 20%.
Passive Talent 3
Beware, ITs Super Hot!
When Guoba finishes attacking, it leaves a chili pepper behind. Picking this up increases ATK by 10% for 10s.
Xiao
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Whirlwind Thrust
Performs up to six rapid strikes. When charged, dives to the ground and causes damage relative to falling height.
Elemental Skill
Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
Lunges forward dealing Anemo DMG to enemies.
Elemental Burst
Band of All Evil
Increases Xiao's DMG and attack range while also letting him jump higher. This form drains his health.
Passive Talent 1
Transcension — Gravity Defier
The party's falling DMG decreases by 30%.
Passive Talent 2
Evil Conqueror — Tamer of Demons
Xiao's DMG increases by 5% after starting Bane of All Evil and continues to increase by 5% every 3s with a max increase of 25%.
Passive Talent 3
Dissolution Eon — Heaven Fall
Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's DMG by 10% for 6s when used sequentially up to three times.
Note: Xiao can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Xingqiu
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Guhua Style
Performs up to five rapid strikes. When charged, unleashes two rapid sword strikes.
Elemental Skill
Guhua Sword — Fatal Rainscreen
Deals Hydro DMG using twin strikes and creates Rain Swords that circle Xingqiu. This increases his interruption resistance. If he takes DMG, the Rain Swords shatter.
Elemental Burst
Gugua Sword — Raincutter
Creates Rainbow Bladework, which summons sword illusions and makes Normal Attacks do Hyro DMG.
Passive Talent 1
Flash of Genius
When Xinhqiu crafts Character Talent Materials, there's a 20% chance that a portion of crafting materials used will be refunded.
Passive Talent 2
Hydropathic
If a Rain Sword gets shattered or the time limit runs out, the current character's HP regenerates 6% of Xingqiu's Max HP.
Passive Talent 3
Blades Amidst Raindrops
He gains a 20% Hydro DMG Bonus.
Xinyan
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Dance on Fire
Performs up to four consecutive strikes. Charged attacks drain stamina to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents.
Elemental Skill
Sweeping Fervor
Deals Pyro DMG on nearby opponents, forming a shield made out of her audience's passion.
Elemental Burst
Riff Revolution
Xinyan launches nearby opponents and deals Physical DMG to them, hyping up the crowd.
Passive Talent 1
A Rad Recipe
When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a DEF-boosting dish, Xinyan has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.
Passive Talent 2
The Show Goes On, Even Without an Audience...
Decreases the number of opponents Sweeping Fervor must hit to trigger each level of shielding.
Passive Talent 3
... Now That's Rock 'N' Roll!
Characters shielded by Sweeping Fervor deal 15% increased Physical DMG.
Yanfei
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Seal of Approval
Fireballs deal up to three counts of Pyro DMG. Hitting enemies gives Yanfei Scarlet Seal, and she can have up to three at once. Scarlet Seals decrease her Stamina consumption and disappear once she leaves the battlefield. When charged, consumes Stamina and deals AoE Pyro DMG to enemies. The power of the Charged Attack depends on how many Scarlet Seals she has at the moment.
Elemental Skill
Signed Edict
Flames deal AoE Pyro DMG. Hitting an enemy gives Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals.
Elemental Burst
Done Deal
Flames hit enemies with AoE Pyro DMG and gives her the max number of Scarlet Seal while applying Brilliance. Brilliance gives Yanfei a Scarlet Seal, increases DMG to her Charged Attacks, and stops when she leaves the field or falls in battle.
Passive Talent 1
Proviso
When Yanfei consumes Scarlet Seals via a Charged Attack, each Scarlet Seal increases her Pyro DMG Bonus by 5% for 6s. If another Charged Attack is used during the first one's duration, it overtakes the first one and starts over.
Passive Talent 2
Blazing Eye
When Yanfei's Charged Attack deals CRIT Hit to an enemy, she deals additional AoE Pyro DMG equal to 80% of her ATK. DMG counts as Charged Attack DMG in this instance.
Passive Talent 3
Encyclopedic Expertise
Allows you to see nearby resources unique to Liyue on the mini-map.
Yoimiya
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Firework Flare-Up
Fire up to five consecutive shots with a bow. When Charged, deals increased DMG with additional Pyro damage.
Elemental Skill
Niwabi Fire-Dance
Yoimiya waves a sparkler and causes a ring of saltpeter to surround her. While active, any normal attacks become flaming arrows, dealing Pyro DMG.
Elemental Burst
Ryuukin Saxifrage
Yoimiya leaps into the air, firing rockets. One enemy hit is marked with Aurous Blaze. All attacks on the marked enemy from anyone except Yoimiya will cause an AoE Pyro DMG explosion.
Passive Talent 1
Tricks of the Trouble-Maker
During Niwabi Fire-Dance, regular attacks will increase her Pyro DMG Bonus by 2% per hit. This effect lasts for 3 seconds and can stack 10 times.
Passive Talent 2
Summer Night's Dawn
Using Ryuukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members to gain a 10% ATK increase for 15 seconds, stacking further if Tricks of the Trouble-Maker is active.
Passive Talent 3
Blazing Match
When Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape-type Furnishings, she has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used.
Zhongli
Name
What it does
Normal Attack
Rain of Stone
Performs up to six rapid strikes. Charged attacks drain stamina to lunge forward, causing stone spears to fall along his path.
Elemental Skill
Dominus Lapidis
Causes nearby Geo energy to explode and deals AoE Geo DMG.
Elemental Burst
Planet Befall
Brings a falling meteor down to earth, dealing massive Geo DMG to opponents caught in its AoE and applying the Petrification status to them.
Passive Talent 1
Arcanum of Crystal
Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Polearm-type weapons.
Passive Talent 2
Resonant Waves
When the Jade Shield takes DMG, it will Fortify
Passive Talent 3
Dominance of Earth
Zhongli deals bonus DMG based on his Max HP.
Note: Zhongli can only be acquired through Character Event Wishes.
Coming soon
Developer miHoYo will absolutely be adding new characters to Genshin Impact as time goes on. Here are all of the ones rumored or known to be coming soon, but without a set release date.
Rarity
Name
Element
Weapon class
Sex
Region
Unknown
Baizhu
Dendro
?
Male
Liyue
Unknown
Cyno
?
Polearm
Male
Sumeru
Unknown
Dainsleif
Cryo?
?
Male
Khaen'riah
Unknown
Iansan
?
?
Female
Natlan
Unknown
Lynette
?
?
Female
Fontaine
Unknown
Lyney
?
?
Male
Fontaine
Unknown
Yae Miko
Electro
?
Female
Inazuma
Unknown
Yun Jin
Geo
Polearm
Female
Unknown
Shenhe
?
Polearm
Female
All Genshin Impact characters
There you have it, all current Genshin Impact characters, their attack styles, and Passive Talents. We're sure miHoYo will be releasing additional characters, so we'll update as more are announced. Good luck collecting them all!