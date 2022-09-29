Walkabout Mini Golf VR's newest DLC goes 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

What you need to know

Walkabout Mini Golf has added a new course based on Jules Verne's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea for Quest and SteamVR headsets

The DLC features 18 holes set on the submarine from the classic novel.

Two other stories from Jules Verne will be adapted into Walkabout Mini Golf courses in 2023.

The latest piece of downloadable content for virtual reality game Walkabout Mini Golf is available beginning today, and adds another 18 holes taking place in a fantastical setting from science fiction author Jules Verne.

The new course is called 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, set in the 1870 literary classic of the same name. The DLC contains 18 holes all tightly packed on the submarine from the story, Nautilus. It includes several rooms like the Salon with big and small details, while a giant squid attacks from outside the sub.

“That’s the core of the Nautilus, and we wanted to have multiple holes in it, so you approach up high and constantly sort-of peer back into it," said Don Carson, Mighty Coconut senior art director. "And we want to be able to see outside too, so there’s big old windows bringing in caustic light that’s shining off all the interior surfaces.”

The 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea DLC is available today for Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Rift, and SteamVR headsets at $3. It is the first of three courses themed after Jules Verne's novels coming to Walkabout Mini Golf with Journey to the Center of the Earth and Around the World in Eighty Days scheduled for 2023.

Walkabout Mini Golf has become one of the best Quest 2 games with its ongoing support since its launch in 2020. The VR game recently released its Labyrinth DLC, based on the 1986 fantasy film, and will receive an 18-hole course set in the classic puzzle game Myst sometime in Q4 2022.