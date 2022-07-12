Get free cash when you buy the Oculus Quest 2 for Prime Day

The Oculus Quest 2 (now renamed the Meta Quest 2) has allegedly sold about 15 million units since 2020, despite almost never going on sale. It still sold at its $299 list price during Black Friday last year, and it looks like Meta will hold the line for Prime Day. But that doesn't mean you can't save some money! You'll receive a $25 gift card (opens in new tab) when you purchase the 128GB or 256GB Quest 2, between now and midnight on Wednesday, July 13.

It's not hyperbole to say the Quest 2 is the undisputed champion of the virtual reality space. It made VR accessible and comfortable to the masses because of its affordable price point and because it didn't require a gaming PC rig to work. But Meta cut some corners with the design to hit the low price point, and we have a list of Quest 2 accessories that offer a major improvement over the stock experience. Your $25 Prime Day gift card will help you get started on buying up accessories!

Since it doesn't seem likely Meta will discount the Quest 2 anytime soon, now's the time to buy one if you're looking to dive into VR. Your only question is whether to buy the 128GB or 256GB Quest 2, which our linked guide will help you decide.

Real cash for virtual fun

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 128GB: $299 at Amazon with $25 gift card (opens in new tab) The Quest 2 is a home to several hundred VR experiences that let you explore, battle, exercise, and socialize with friends in all manner of cool worlds from the comfort of your living room.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 128GB: $399 at Amazon with $25 gift card (opens in new tab) If you're planning on filling up your hard drive with a ton of virtual games and don't ever want to run out of space, then you should double your storage space!

We'd hoped to see better Quest 2 Prime Day deals, given Meta sold the VR headset for 50% off last month on Amazon, though it appears that may have been a computer glitch rather than an intentional sale. Thankfully, we've also spotted some Quest 2 accessories deals for Prime Day, and will update that link with everything we spot over the next two days.

On the hunt for more Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals? You should check out our smartwatch Prime Day deals or Fitbit Prime Day deals to see how many calories you're burning off in virtual reality!