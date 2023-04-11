Do wireless headphones work with PSVR 2?

Which headphones work with the PSVR 2? The PlayStation VR2 has no built-in speakers, relying on a 3.5mm headphone jack and basic wired earbuds packaged with the headset. You can use any headphones with an audio jack for the best performance, or you can try a USB-A Bluetooth adapter with AptX low latency (though this doesn't always work for us). Your best bet is the official Sony Pulse 3D Wireless headset, which was designed specifically for the PS5 and ships with an adapter in the box. But you can also try third-party wireless PS5 headsets, so long as you have the right adapter to go with them.

Should you go wired or wireless?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Most VR headsets like the Quest 2 don't support Bluetooth, both because of the likelihood of audio latency and because of the power drain to the wireless headset. And with the PSVR 2, the recommended option is to use wired headphones with the 3.5mm headphone jack, to avoid that same problem.

Still, during its initial demos of the headset, Sony had journalists use the Sony Pulse 3D Wireless headphones without a wired connection, so it's clear that the PS5 officially supports wireless audio. The question is whether or not you should.

Why you should, and how to use PSVR 2 wireless headphones

We don't have the specs on the stock PSVR 2 headphones, but I doubt the built-in drivers are anything to brag about. They work adequately enough but aren't especially rich, and even with multiple eartips offered, they're not especially comfortable and can fall out easily.

For that reason, you may want to upgrade to headphones with 3D audio, both for the richer immersion and for the directional sound. It'll help you figure out which direction to run or how far away enemies are from you when playing the best PSVR 2 games.

The other benefit of wireless headphones is that you don't have anything dangling from the PSVR 2 when you put it on; you can just attach the headset, put it in passthrough mode, and then put the headphones over your ears. Plus, of course, you can use these headphones with regular PS5 games while sitting anywhere.

Just keep in mind that the PS5 doesn't support Bluetooth headphones directly, even for non-VR gaming. But you can insert a Bluetooth adapter into the front USB-A port — leaving the USB-C port free for the PSVR 2 — and then benefit from low-latency audio, with a 40ms delay instead of 220ms with standard Bluetooth.

The stock PSVR 2 earbuds in the built-in slots on the headset (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Why you shouldn't use PSVR 2 wireless headphones (or maybe can't)

Although we've seen Reddit posts from PSVR 2 headset owners who successfully used Bluetooth headphones with an adapter, my fellow VR nerd Nick Sutrich tried it with his Bluetooth earbuds and found that the PS5 disabled that audio setting when he switched to the PSVR 2, so his game was totally silent.

Basically, unless you're using the 3D Pulse, we recommend you hold onto your receipt for whatever adapter you buy, in case it doesn't work with whichever Bluetooth headphones or wireless earbuds you own.

As for why you (maybe) shouldn't use PSVR 2 wireless headphones, the reasons are straightforward: you have to worry about their battery life, they make your head overly warm when playing active VR games, and they're an extra 300-400g of weight on top of the 560g PSVR 2 headset.

You can always plug your wireless headphones in with the 3.5mm jack, but you'll have to worry about dangling cords, and having to remove the headphones before you take off the headset every time is going to get tiring. Plus, even an AptX low-latency connection has higher latency than a wired connection.

All in all, it's unsurprising that so many PSVR 2 users just stick with the stock earbuds.

If you want to buy a wireless PS5 headset, any pick on our list of favorites should work so long as it comes with an adapter; simply make sure that the headphones you choose are relatively lightweight for your own comfort.

Really, we're just waiting for Sony's rumored Project Nomad true wireless earbuds, since we know they'll work natively with the PS5 and give us a better lightweight experience. In the meantime, I've personally switched over to the Pulse 3D — at least for more sedentary PSVR 2 experiences.

Otherwise, feel free to check out our PSVR 2 tips and tricks guide for various ways to improve your VR experience!