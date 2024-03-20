The best Android controller just scored a major discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is in full swing, and there are so many notable discounts happening that I almost missed one of the best Android controller deals on the site. Pick up the RIG Nacon MG-X Pro today and you'll get a straight 20% dropped off your purchase, sending the price of the gaming controller down to just $79.99.

RIG Nacon MG-X Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09RBD3Y5L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon If you're looking to do some gaming on your smartphone, why not pick up the best Android controller on the market? The <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/nacon-mg-x-pro-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Nacon MG-X Pro is built to appeal to both Nintendo Switch and Xbox enthusiasts, with 20 hours of battery life and a highly comfortable, adjustable design that should fit nearly all phones. Pick up one of these controllers during Amazon's Big Spring Sale and you'll instantly get 20% off.

The Nacon MG-X Pro earned the top spot in our list of the best Android game controllers, thanks to its ergonomic construction, 20 hours of battery life, and hybrid Nintendo Switch-meets-Xbox controller design. The controller is also expandable enough to hold phones up to 6.7 inches in size, and there's Bluetooth support for quick and easy connections.

Need a back-up plan?