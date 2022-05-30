DualSense PS5 controller prices crash to lowest point yet

Today's the day to strike if you want to get the lowest ever PS5 controller price on the excellent Sony DualSense. Better yet, this excellent low price is available for all colors in the US, so you can finally get the one you really want at a discount.

Yes, every color of the PS5 pad ever released has had its price slashed down to $59.99 at Amazon US. And don't feel too left out in the UK as we've seen some decent discounts there too.

In the US, this all-time low price has landed on the White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, and Galactic Purple editions. That's especially good news for the last three as they were only released in January and have rarely seen decent discounts since. UK gamers are usually paying £60-£65 for PS5 pads but we've seen them drop to around £45 today.

We don't see these US/UK prices going any lower anytime soon, including the upcoming Prime Day PS5 deals event - expected to land around July. What we are seeing right now though are discounted TVs that are a great fit for your PS5 - take a look at our live roundup of the latest Memorial Day TV sales.

PS5 controller price crash is live

Looking for an extra controller for local multiplayer or just a stylish alternative option for yourself? We're surprised to see the same low price on every model and we suspect stock won't last long. The fancier color controllers usually retail at $74.99, while the black and white ones go for $69.99 so this price is solid.

Unlike the Xbox, which has a huge range of third-party controllers to choose from, the PS5 controller options are very limited. Thankfully, the DualSense is a fantastic piece of kit, with haptic feedback in the triggers providing one of next-gen gaming's most talked-about features as a highlight of some of the best PS5 games out there.

