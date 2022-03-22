Heads up: the best TV for the PS5 is currently 30% off on Amazon

It's no secret that LG has made some of the best TVs for the PS5, and now the company is selling the gamer-friendly OLED C1 Series for 30% off if you buy the 65-inch. That puts the price at $1,746.99, a considerable drop from the Amazon list price of $2,499.99 (over $750 off).

If 65 inches is too big for your space, the reasonable 55-inch version is also 20% off, leaving you with hefty savings of around $300. Not too shabby for one of the best OLED TVs on the market. In fact, this is the best Amazon deal we've ever seen for this TV, so if you've been waiting for the right time to jump: jump.

Of course, deal or not, a TV that's over $1,500 is still a serious investment for most people. Why is the LG OLED C1 Series so expensive? Partly because it's OLED. Unlike LED devices, organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology can produce extremely deep and accurate colors, making OLED TVs unmatched when it comes to immersive gaming. The C1 Series also comes with a built-in Game Optimizer mode and HDMI 2.1 ports that allow for 4K gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate.

Combined, these features allow for seamless graphics with a super-fast response time that really puts you in the action of all your favorite games. There are tons of great gaming TVs out there, but LG takes the cake time and time again.

That said, if you need something a bit more affordable, we got you covered there too. Check out our list of the best gaming TVs, where we go over everything from budget options to the best TV for 8K content.

LG OLED TV deal of the day

LG OLED C1 65-Inch Smart TV | $2,499.99 $1746.99 at Amazon Buy the 65-inch LG OLED C1 Smart TV on Amazon today and you'll get 30% off one of the best gaming TVs ever produced. With beautiful, self-lit OLED pixels, Cinema HDR, and 4K support, it's arguably one of the best TVs for television and films too. This ultra-thin TV is quite pricy, so deals like this should be taken seriously. If you don't need a 65-inch TV, Amazon is also selling the 55-inch version for 20% off. That shaves about $300 off and brings it down to a very tempting $1196.99.



