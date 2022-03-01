Amazon Luna now fully available in U.S. with free Prime member games

What you need to know

Cloud gaming service Amazon Luna is now available in the United States.

Prime members can try a few games for free like DMC 5 and Immortals Fenix Rising

Luna has integrated with Twitch so you can easily stream content from the service

After over a year in an invite-only beta, Amazon Luna has officially launched in the United States. And although you need to subscribe to Luna+ to access most of its library, Amazon Prime members can stream a few games without a membership.

Called the Prime Gaming Channel, this Luna spinoff has a limited library of free games on a rotating schedule. Devil May Cry 5, Observer, Flashback, and Phogs! are all available through March 31, while other games like Immortals Fenix Rising and Amnesia Rebirth will become available later.

Otherwise, you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Luna+ to really dive into the service's library. Right now, not including Channel add-ons like Ubisoft+ or Prime Gaming, you'll find 115 games available through the service for a $6/month fee. Most are indie titles, but you'll find a few major releases like Control Ultimate Edition, Resident Evil 7, and The Medium available on Luna.

That monthly fee is much more affordable than competing cloud gaming services like Stadia and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — and it won't last long. Starting April 1, Amazon will up the price to $10/month. But you can lock in the current beta pricing if you subscribe before then.

In the Amazon Luna blog post announcing the launch, the company also announced two other new $5/month add-ons to the service: the Retro Channel and Jackbox Games Channel. The former gives you a selection of "must-play classics and retro-style throwbacks," while the latter offers the first eight Jackbox Party Packs.

Broadcasting to @Twitch should be a no-brainer. Now, it is. Livestream your gameplay directly to Twitch from Amazon Luna. Read more about it on our Luna Blog here: https://t.co/3CAkbuUvZJ pic.twitter.com/PD7LI2AF1PMarch 1, 2022 See more

Amazon also announced its new Luna-Twitch integration today, allowing you to livestream your gameplay directly from the cloud gaming platform.

Amazon Luna has a long list of compatible devices capable of using the service. Among them, you can play on Windows 10, MacOS 10.13+, most of the best Android phones, recent Fire TV devices, and some Fire HD tablets.

You'll also need a Luna-compatible gaming controller, which is a limited list for now: the official Luna Controller, a mouse and keyboard, or a couple of last-gen Bluetooth controllers. Your best experience will be with Amazon's official controller, since it has Luna-specific buttons to get the most out of the service. But you may want to test Amazon Luna out first before you spend the money on one.