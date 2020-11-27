Whether you're playing some games on your Android phone, Chromebook, or desktop computer, you'll want to find the best controller. There are a lot of great options out there, especially when looking for the best game controller for Android, and the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro is one offering that appears everywhere.

Sure, you could go pick up the new Xbox controller, but that's a bit boring and doesn't really evoke nostalgia in the same way. These 8Bitdo controllers are perfect for any gaming situation, even if you are looking for the best Raspberry Pi controller after building the perfect retro gaming mini-PC. Or, maybe you're just now exploring the world of Xbox Game Pass and want the best xCloud controller and phone mount to enjoy hours of Xbox games. For Black Friday, almost 8Bitdo's entire lineup of controllers and accessories is on sale, so you can finally get the controller you've been eyeing.