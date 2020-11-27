Whether you're playing some games on your Android phone, Chromebook, or desktop computer, you'll want to find the best controller. There are a lot of great options out there, especially when looking for the best game controller for Android, and the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro is one offering that appears everywhere.
Sure, you could go pick up the new Xbox controller, but that's a bit boring and doesn't really evoke nostalgia in the same way. These 8Bitdo controllers are perfect for any gaming situation, even if you are looking for the best Raspberry Pi controller after building the perfect retro gaming mini-PC. Or, maybe you're just now exploring the world of Xbox Game Pass and want the best xCloud controller and phone mount to enjoy hours of Xbox games. For Black Friday, almost 8Bitdo's entire lineup of controllers and accessories is on sale, so you can finally get the controller you've been eyeing.
- The overall favorite: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro
- Jump on Game Pass: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro for Xbox Cloud Gaming
- Get a better grip: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+
- For Sega fans: 8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad
- Keychain controller: 8Bitdo Zero 2 Mini
- Cut out the lag: 8Bitdo Wireless Controller Adapter
The overall favorite: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro
8Bitdo has been slowly building and expanding its roster of game controllers, bringing back classic designs to hit you right in the nostalgia bone. The 8Bitdo SN30 Pro does this the best, giving you the same design and colorways as the original SNES controller.
Jump on Game Pass: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro for Xbox Cloud Gaming
This SN30 Pro was designed in conjunction with Microsoft to provide a great mobile gaming experience for those who want to use Xbox Cloud Gaming on their Android phones. 8Bitdo even includes a detachable phone clip, along with the Xbox branding for the "home" button.
Get a better grip: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+
The SN30 Pro is a bit small for those with larger hands, and that's where something like the SN30 Pro+ comes into play. The SN30 Pro+ provides a more ergonomic grip, along with adjustable triggers, and a 6-axis motion sensor.
For Sega fans: 8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad
Some gamers would prefer the Sega-styled controller, and 8Bitdo has you covered with the M30 Gamepad. This controller is designed to look like the original Sega Genesis gamepad but is compatible with all of your devices and computers.
Keychain controller: 8Bitdo Zero 2 Mini
Those looking for a super-tiny and lightweight controller to just throw in their bag will enjoy the 8Bitdo Zero 2 Mini. This controller is practically the size of a keychain and is designed with 2D gaming in mind. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can take this with you anywhere and game for a few hours without needing a larger controller.
Cut out the lag: 8Bitdo Wireless Controller Adapter
You may be asking why one would want the 8Bitdo Wireless Adapter if all of its controllers are already equipped with Bluetooth? Well, with this adapter you can cut down on the latency and lag, and don't have to worry about any interference between your controller and your computer. I mean, who wants to worry about a lag if you have a bunch of Bluetooth devices paired at the same time?
