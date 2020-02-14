Samsung Galaxy Z FlipSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung kicked off pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip, and the phone is already sold out at retail stores.
  • Retail availability was every limited to begin with, and it looks like less than 10 units were available per outlet.
  • You can still pre-order the phone directly from Samsung, but you'll have to wait until next week to get your hands on the phone.

It looks like Samsung didn't estimate just how popular its latest foldable phone would be. The manufacturer kicked off pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip both in-store and online, and the phone is already sold out at most retail locations across the U.S.

The Galaxy Z Flip is available in a single 256GB option, and you'll have to shell out $1,380 to get your hands on it. Pre-orders are still live on Samsung's website, with estimated delivery times of February 18 for both the Mirror Purple and Mirror Black variants. That seems to be the best option if you're looking to pick up Samsung's latest foldable phone.

Samsung seems to have stocked limited units at each retail outlet, and it looks like the phone is sold out in most parts of the U.S.:

The brand is also offering a trade-ins of up to $440 for devices like the Note 10+. That's not a particularly enticing option, and if you're looking to trade up you're better off selling your phone elsewhere.

Galaxy Z Flip

The Galaxy Z Flip makes clamshells cool again. It acts as a compact phone when closed, with a miniature 1.06-inch display that lets you take calls and see the current date and time. Open it up and you get a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel made out of glass.You also get robust internal hardware and great cameras.

