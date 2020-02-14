It looks like Samsung didn't estimate just how popular its latest foldable phone would be. The manufacturer kicked off pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip both in-store and online, and the phone is already sold out at most retail locations across the U.S.

The Galaxy Z Flip is available in a single 256GB option, and you'll have to shell out $1,380 to get your hands on it. Pre-orders are still live on Samsung's website, with estimated delivery times of February 18 for both the Mirror Purple and Mirror Black variants. That seems to be the best option if you're looking to pick up Samsung's latest foldable phone.

Samsung seems to have stocked limited units at each retail outlet, and it looks like the phone is sold out in most parts of the U.S.:

Wow not even 5 min after Galaxy Z Flip went live on Best Buy it's sold out in all of Central Florida. I am not sure what this means but I guess the hype could be real 😱 pic.twitter.com/f2HLetE4qD — Danny Winget (@superscientific) February 14, 2020

Best Buy put Galaxy Z Flip preorders up early and all local SF stores sold out of in store pickup before I could finish checkout. Getting one shipped :|



Samsung's Palo Alto store told me today that they'd have less than 10 units, had been planning to line up lol — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) February 14, 2020

The brand is also offering a trade-ins of up to $440 for devices like the Note 10+. That's not a particularly enticing option, and if you're looking to trade up you're better off selling your phone elsewhere.