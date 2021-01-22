The Galaxy S21 will support one of Google Duo's coolest features at launch

Google Duo might be preparing to kick some uncertified Android users off the app, but for those of you who pick up Samsung's latest flagships, you'll be happy to know that you're getting an extra feature in the app. The Android Twitter account confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S21 owners will be able to take advantage of Google Duo's auto-framing feature that, until fairly recently, was only exclusive to Google Pixel phones.

Take your video chats up a notch with Auto-framing on Google Duo, so you can look your best when catching up with the people that matter most. Available on the new #GalaxyS21. pic.twitter.com/uGJK9rqCyv — Android (@Android) January 19, 2021

With auto-framing, Google Duo will automatically place you in the center of a video call, even while you're moving around. Features like this are especially helpful considering many people around the world are unable to physically meet up. To enable the feature, you can access the setting by just tapping on the menu during a call, or by toggling it on or off in the app settings.

Adding this feature to some of the best Samsung phones is just another example of how Samsung and Google are working closely together to integrate their services. Samsung recently announced Google Duo integration with its latest QLED TVs, allowing users to screen share their call to their television and participate in video calls with up to 16 people. Samsung also integrated Google's Nest products with its SmartThings app, which can also now work with Android Auto.

Curiously, while some older Samsung devices have recently received support for auto-framing, XDA-Developers notes that Google hasn't indicated official support for devices other than the Pixel 4 and Galaxy S21.