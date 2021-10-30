What you need to know
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is reportedly launching at CES 2022.
- The new launch window is slightly in line with a previous rumor claiming the device would debut on January 11.
- CES 2022 will take place between January 5 and 8, 2022.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE figured in numerous leaks and rumors in the past, with the most recent report indicating a January 11 launch date. It now appears that the device will be unveiled a little sooner than previously expected.
As per SamMobile, the Galaxy S21 FE is confirmed for launch at CES 2022, which will take place between January 5 and 8 in Las Vegas. The new launch window slightly coincides with the previous rumor, giving us hope that the device is indeed happening despite previous reports suggesting that Samsung would shelve the whole thing.
If this pans out, Samsung will be announcing a Galaxy phone at a major tech event for the first time in a long time. The South Korean tech giant has traditionally launched its smartphone offerings at its own Galaxy Unpacked event, though the Galaxy S21 FE was a no-show in all four Unpacked events this year. In contrast to many people's expectations for a new Fan Edition device, the most recent Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 saw the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.
It's not as if Samsung had never announced a phone at the annual consumer technology trade show. For example, at CES 2019, the company quietly showed off a 5G smartphone prototype. However, its best Android phones are usually unveiled at Samsung's own event.
Having said that, CES 2022 isn't the worst place to debut a Galaxy device. After all, it is one of the most important trade shows each year.
