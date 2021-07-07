What you need to know
- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE may have passed through China's TENAA certification process.
- The listing for the device suggests the phone will be a little more compact than last year's Galaxy S20 FE.
- Additionally, the listing reveals 5G support and a 4,370mAh battery.
Samsung's highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE is now a step closer to launch. According to MyFixGuide, the Chinese variant of the upcoming phone has been listed on the TENAA website with the model number SM-G9900.
While the listing doesn't reveal a ton of details about the upcoming value flagship, it does corroborate some of the previously rumored specs. As per TENAA, the Galaxy S21 FE will pack a 4,370mAh (minimum capacity) battery, although Samsung is likely to market it as a 4,500mAh battery. The TENAA documents also reveal the phone will have a 6.4-inch display, 5G connectivity, and a dual-SIM card slot.
Additionally, the listing suggests the Galaxy S21 FE will slightly more compact than its predecessor. The phone is said to measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm. For reference, the Galaxy S20 FE measures 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4mm.
The Galaxy S21 FE was expected to debut at Samsung's Unpacked event next month, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, due to the global chip shortage, Samsung has reportedly delayed the launch of the phone until October. While the North American variants of the phone are expected to have a Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood, international variants are rumored to use the same Exynos 2100 chipset as Samsung's best Android phones.
