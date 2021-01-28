The Galaxy S21 makes it easier to hide your background in a video call

The run-up to the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones' release day is turning out to be just as interesting as the weeks and months leading up to the devices unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked. There seem to be a ton of new features that Samsung failed to mention, and we're learning about them the more we play with the phones. The latest feature has to do with video calling, and how Samsung applies some AI magic to your favorite apps.

There's some insane system level Samsung camera AI going on with the S21 and I'm like actually really impressed — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 27, 2021

Pointed out by Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) from Android Police, the Galaxy S21 has the ability to apply a few AI background effects when using some of the best video teleconferencing apps on android. In order to activate the feature, users have to navigate to Settings > Advanced Features > Video Call Effects, which will present a floating bubble that will pop up when a video chat app is opened.