The Samsung Galaxy S21 is of 2021's best Android phones , and for much of the year was our top pick as the best phone for most people. The small S21 packs much of the same magic as the flagship S21 Ultra into a smaller form factor, and at a significantly lower cost.

And if you're looking for festive gift for someone special, or a pre-holiday treat for yourself, you'll definitely want to take a look at Best Buy's latest sale on the Galaxy S21, which has the unlocked 128GB version of the phone available for $499, a saving of $300 on the list price. The deal covers the S21 in phantom violet, phantom pink and phantom navy color options.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 series are among the best all-round Android phones you can buy, with reliable performance and capable multi-camera systems. With Best Buy's latest deal, the unlocked base model S21 is $300 off the standard price in a range of colors.

It's almost a year since the Samsung Galaxy S21 first launched, but it's still a highly competitive device, and will continue to be supported by Samsung with Android platform updates for the next three years. The smaller footprint of the vanilla S21 makes it one of the few high-end Android phones that's actually fairly easy for one-handed use — and pocketability in skinny jeans. And what's more, the entire Galaxy S21 series has recently gotten the latest Android 12 software with Samsung's One UI 4 update.

It's tough to think of another Android phone close to the level of the S21 at the $500 mark, so if you're in the market for an Android flagship you won't wait to wait around on this deal.