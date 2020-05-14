What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series phones could be the first to come equipped with Qualcomm's latest 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor.
- The second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm offers simultaneous two-finger sensing and improved accuracy.
- Along with a faster fingerprint scanner, the Note 20 and Note 20 Plus are expected to offer larger displays and bigger batteries as well.
In December last year, Qualcomm introduced its second-generation ultrasonic sensor called 3D Sonic Max. The new sensor is 17 times bigger in size compared to the original 3D Sonic and supports two-finger authentication as well. According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series will be the first to come equipped with the new sensor. Young revealed the information during an exclusive interview with Greggles TV on YouTube.
Young also revealed that the Galaxy Note 20 series phones will have a centered hole-punch cutout, just like the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. While the Galaxy Note 20 is said to feature a 6.42-inch display, the Note 20 Plus might arrive with a 6.87-inch display. As confirmed by Young earlier this week, however, only the bigger Galaxy Note 20 Plus will feature a 120Hz display. As for the other key specs, the Galaxy Note 20 series is tipped to offer up to 16GB of RAM and could pack large batteries between in 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh.
The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus phones are expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 in August. Young says the phones are likely to go on sale by the end of August or early September in most markets.
