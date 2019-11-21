What you need to know
- Samsung has brought new Aura Red and Aura Pink color options for the Galaxy Note 10 to the U.S.
- Consumers who enrolled in early access to Samsung's upcoming pre-Black Friday deals can now purchase the Note 10 in the new colors.
- The two new colors will be available in limited quantities.
Samsung has added two new color options for the Galaxy Note 10 in the U.S: Aura Red and Aura Pink. Both the new color options for the Galaxy Note 10 are now available for purchase on Samsung.com for consumers who enrolled in early access for the company's pre-Black Friday deals. Everyone else will be able to get the unlocked Note 10 in the new colors starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on November 21. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't introduced any new color option for the bigger and more impressive Galaxy Note 10+ in the U.S.
While the Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949 without a trade-in, the smartphone will be available for a starting price of just $309.99 with an eligible trade-in, as part of a Black Friday deal on Samsung's website. Along with a lower starting price, consumers in the U.S. will also get a pair of Galaxy Buds for free.
With the addition of the new Aura Red and Aura Pink colors, the Galaxy Note 10 is now available in a total of six colors in the U.S. The other four options are Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue, and Aura Glow.
The smaller of the two Galaxy Note phones launched by Samsung this year, Galaxy Note 10 is an impressive flagship device but doesn't offer nearly the same experience as the bigger Note 10+. You get a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution, smaller 3,500mAh battery, and less RAM.
