Last week when reports flooded online about the Galaxy Fold easily breaking on journalists who were reviewing the phone, Samsung was quick to reassure everyone that it was investigating these instances and that the Fold's April 26 launch in the U.S. was still on.
However, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, that's no longer the case.
Samsung Electronics Co. is delaying the expected Friday rollout of its Galaxy Fold smartphone until at least next month, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest fallout from a product headache that began with tech reviewers reporting their test devices had malfunctioned.
The report says that Samsung has yet to decide on a new launch date for the Fold and that "the new rollout is expected in the coming weeks."
This past Sunday, it was discovered that Samsung had delayed launch events for the Fold that were supposed to take place in China. This was a big clue that something was wrong, and now with WSJ's report, it's clear that Samsung needs more time to tinker with the Galaxy Fold before getting it into customers' hands.