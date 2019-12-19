The Galaxy Buds from Samsung were first announced with the Galaxy S10 phones, and with the S11 devices around the corner, it makes sense we are getting rumors for new buds too. The folks over at XDA Developers have dug up code in Samsung's SmartThing smart home app pointing to Galaxy Buds+, and even have a render to go along with it.

The first version of Samsung's truly wireless earbuds has been well-received as a great addition to your everyday carry bag. It seems that Samsung has listened to fans of the original buds and isn't going to change what works in terms of design. The render shows both a case and earbuds that look identical as far as we can tell.

That must mean internals are what will be getting the plus treatment. Previous reports have hinted towards the inclusion of active noise canceling, which for earbuds of this size, will be a great addition. It will be interesting to see what other features and colors that Samsung decides to add to its popular earbuds.