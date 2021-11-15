What you need to know
- Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G have leaked.
- The renders reveal an Infinity-U display and a quad-camera setup on the back.
- They also suggest the phone will not include a headphone jack.
The first CAD-based renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A53 5G surfaced online last week, revealing a familiar design. Reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) has now partnered with 91Mobiles to publish CAD renders of the Galaxy A33 5G.
The leaked renders reveal a flat display with a U-shaped notch at the top for the selfie camera. On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup, similar to the one on the Galaxy A53 5G. Disappointingly, the renders also suggest the Galaxy A32 successor will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The move doesn't come as a surprise, however, since none of Samsung's best Android phones include the analog port.
The Galaxy A33 5G is rumored to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Like the Galaxy A53, it looks like Samsung won't be launching a 4G variant of the Galaxy A33.
In addition to the Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung is also said to be working on an entry-level 5G phone called the Galaxy A13 5G. It is rumored to feature a 6.48-inch HD+ display and MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset. According to tipster @TheGalox, the phone will also include a triple-lens camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging.
The Galaxy A33 5G is expected to be launched sometime early next year, along with a few other 2022 Galaxy A-series devices.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
