Destiny 2 June 9 Event DrifterSource: Bungie (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Bungie has announced a new event for Destiny 2 on June 9 at 9 a.m. PDT.
  • This event will show the future of Destiny 2.
  • There's a small teaser showing the Drifter.

Buckle up, Guardians. Bungie has announced a new stream on June 9 that will show the future of Destiny 2. You can take a look at a brief teaser for the event below.

This event will presumably showcase the fall expansion for the game, which should bring a massive new story and other activities for players to undertake. It's also possible that Bungie could talk about next-generation support, diving into just how Destiny 2 will take advantage of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

The stream begins on June 9 at 9 a.m. PDT. In the meanwhile, if you play Destiny 2 on PC, be sure to check out the new Ghost Overlay widget for the Xbox Game Bar, which vastly simplifies tracking your progress across different Bounties, Catalysts and Quests.

Moon's haunted

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

The Darkness has arrived

Shadowkeep is the latest Destiny 2 expansion, bringing players a terrifying new adventure against the Hive and sees the arrival of a mysterious, fear-inducing threat.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.