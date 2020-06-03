Buckle up, Guardians. Bungie has announced a new stream on June 9 that will show the future of Destiny 2. You can take a look at a brief teaser for the event below.

Coordinates received. The future of Destiny 2 arrives.



June 9 // 9AM PT



🔺 https://t.co/003kheRMmX pic.twitter.com/9lV2l7Snvp — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 3, 2020

This event will presumably showcase the fall expansion for the game, which should bring a massive new story and other activities for players to undertake. It's also possible that Bungie could talk about next-generation support, diving into just how Destiny 2 will take advantage of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

The stream begins on June 9 at 9 a.m. PDT. In the meanwhile, if you play Destiny 2 on PC, be sure to check out the new Ghost Overlay widget for the Xbox Game Bar, which vastly simplifies tracking your progress across different Bounties, Catalysts and Quests.