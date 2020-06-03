What you need to know
- Bungie has announced a new event for Destiny 2 on June 9 at 9 a.m. PDT.
- This event will show the future of Destiny 2.
- There's a small teaser showing the Drifter.
Buckle up, Guardians. Bungie has announced a new stream on June 9 that will show the future of Destiny 2. You can take a look at a brief teaser for the event below.
Coordinates received. The future of Destiny 2 arrives.— Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 3, 2020
June 9 // 9AM PT
🔺 https://t.co/003kheRMmX pic.twitter.com/9lV2l7Snvp
This event will presumably showcase the fall expansion for the game, which should bring a massive new story and other activities for players to undertake. It's also possible that Bungie could talk about next-generation support, diving into just how Destiny 2 will take advantage of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
The stream begins on June 9 at 9 a.m. PDT. In the meanwhile, if you play Destiny 2 on PC, be sure to check out the new Ghost Overlay widget for the Xbox Game Bar, which vastly simplifies tracking your progress across different Bounties, Catalysts and Quests.
Moon's haunted
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
The Darkness has arrived
Shadowkeep is the latest Destiny 2 expansion, bringing players a terrifying new adventure against the Hive and sees the arrival of a mysterious, fear-inducing threat.
