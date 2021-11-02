Running out of storage on your Google One plan? If you're considering upgrading your cloud storage amount, Google hopes you'll consider paying for the 2Tb plan on an annual basis and is willing to give away some free things in order to convince you to do it. Specifically, users who upgrade to the 2Tb Google One plan — paid annually, not monthly — will receive a code for a free 2nd-gen Nest Hub after making the switch.

The fine print of the deal, found by 9to5Google, says that users who upgrade will receive an email about a week after they upgrade. That means you should get your 2nd-gen Nest Hub just in time for the Holidays, which is convenient since it's the best darned digital photo frame you'll find anywhere.

It's also an amazing way to track your sleep without having to wear any confounded gadgets on your wrist thanks to the built-in Soli radar sensor on the front.

That annual 2Tb plan costs $100 per year, which is a 17% savings overpaying for the same plan on a monthly basis. Given that you're not likely to let your cloud storage lapse, it makes more sense to pay for it on an annual basis, anyway.

This offer is available until December 10 in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany according to the fine print on the deal. If this sounds like a winner, go ahead and jump into the Google One app and select that upgraded plan.

Several other Black Friday Nest deals can be found to round out your collection, including the incomparable Nest Audio.