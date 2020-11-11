What you need to know
- Oculus Venues is giving viewers a front-row seat to three of the biggest PBC boxing events in November and December at no cost.
- Cameras are positioned up-close to the action and can be viewed in VR in the Oculus Venues app.
- Viewers can chat and interact with each other throughout the program, and the broadcast announcers will even talk directly to viewers within Venues during commercial breaks.
Take a front-row seat to the latest boxing matches on the Fox Sports network by joining in on your Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 via the free Oculus Venues app. Watching these events on Oculus Venues is just as easy as any other event, as you'll launch the app from your headset and select the event you'd like to tune into. Right now, the only announced fight is on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8pm ET/5pm PT, where you can catch the Vidal vs. Ortiz match.
Fox Sports and Facebook will be airing two additional matches, one on Saturday, November 28, and another on Wednesday, December 16. The lineup for these two matches haven't yet been announced but are sure to be well worth tuning in. While you'll need to tune into the Fox Sports 1 channel to watch these normally, Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 owners can view the matches for free on the Oculus Venues app. Check out Facebook's Oculus Venues trailer below to get an idea of what it'll look like when you're watching the match.
Fox Sports is working to make this one of the best events Oculus Venues has had yet by including exclusive features and interactions from the broadcast announcers. Between television breaks, broadcast announcers will take the time to talk directly to folks viewing the match in Oculus Venues, giving the fight a more personal angle than you would otherwise get on your couch.
In addition to that, Fox Sports has positioned cameras along the ringside to give viewers in Oculus Venues the distinct look and feel of actually being at the event in-person. As always, you'll be able to chat and interact with other viewers' avatars in Oculus Venues during the entire event, making it feel like one giant party in an age where such get-togethers are uncommon. If you're not able to make it to the event live, Fox Sports will be sharing VOD recaps of each PBC event on the free Facebook Watch video platform.
Grab one now!
Oculus Quest 2
See it. Hear it. Believe it.
The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset yet from Facebook, sporting significantly improved performance, a better display, and a more ergonomic design.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
