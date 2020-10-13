The best part? The Mi Band 4 is now available for just $24 as part of Prime Day . That's incredible value when you look at the sheer number of features on offer, and having used the Mi Band 4 for the better part of the year, I can confidently say that there isn't another wearable that comes close to it in the sub-$50 category. This is one Prime Day deal you don't want to miss out on.

Xiaomi is the second-largest wearable manufacturer in the world, and that success is entirely down to one product line: Mi Band. Xiaomi's budget fitness trackers are the best you'll find in this category, delivering a similar set of features as Fitbit's offerings for a fraction of the cost. The Mi Band 4 in particular is an outstanding budget fitness tracker: it has a 0.95-inch AMOLED panel, 50-meter water resistance, battery life that lasts weeks, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

The Mi Band 4 has everything you're looking for in a budget fitness tracker — and then some. The AMOLED screen is great for viewing notifications and call alerts, you get automatic workout tracking and heart rate monitoring, and the battery lasts two weeks on a full charge.

The standout feature on the Mi Band 4 is the 0.95-inch AMOLED display. This is the first time Xiaomi went with a color display on the Mi Band series, and it immediately makes a huge difference. The Mi Band 4 seamlessly mirrors notifications and call alerts to your wrist, and you get to choose from a wide selection of clock faces. You can also set up idle alerts; great for reminding you to get up and move once every hour.

With a 50-meter water resistance, the Mi Band 4 is ideal for swimming. Xiaomi also added sleep tracking to the Mi Band 4, and the fitness tracker analyzes your sleep quality and assigns a score. One area where the Mi Band 4 is particularly great at is activity tracking: it has a 6-axis accelerometer that automatically detects outdoor running, indoor running on a treadmill, cycling, walking, weight training, and swimming.

All activity and sleep data is synced to the Mi Fit app, and you get to see a lot of useful insights on amount of calories burned, daily activity, and more. The Mi Band 4 comes with a silicone band out of the box, but there are plenty of affordable bands available if you're looking to accessorize.

The Mi Band 4 is the best budget fitness tracker around, and the fact that it is now available for just $24 makes it an unmissable deal for Prime Day.