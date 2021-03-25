What you need to know
- The five-year-old Fairphone 2 is receiving an update to Android 9.
- It was launched with Android 5 out of the box and has received two major OS upgrades so far.
- Fairphone has also confirmed that an update to Android 11 will be rolled out to the Fairphone 3 and 3+ in H2 2021.
The Fairphone 2, which was launched five years ago as the first-ever modular smartphone, is now getting updated to Android 9. The phone shipped with Android 5 out of the box and was later upgraded to Android 6 and Android 7.1.
Just like the Android 7.1 update for the phone, the latest Android 9 update has been developed with Qualcomm support, but comes with Google certification. The update will be rolled out in stages, so it might take several weeks for all Fairphone 2 devices to receive the Android 9 upgrade.
Eva Gouwens, Fairphone CEO, said in a statement:
To get Google certification for Android 9 for Fairphone 2 just as we hit five years of support for the smartphone is a huge achievement for Fairphone and unprecedented in the electronics industry. In order to get certification, we had to pass approximately 477,000 Google tests. The project truly makes us a unique force for change in the mobile phone industry because this kind of engineering challenge isn't undertaken by other players in the sector. We want to show the industry that this kind of thing is possible, that a smartphone doesn't have to be discarded after 2-3 years, we can prolong it's lifespan.
Needless to say, Fairphone's commitment to software support is extremely impressive. Most Android OEMs support their devices only for up to two years at the maximum. Samsung is the only smartphone maker that promises up to four years of updates for its best Android phones and tablets.
Fairphone has also announced plans to roll out the Android 11 update for the Fairphone 3 and Fairphone 3+ without Qualcomm support sometime in the second half of the year. Qualcomm support for the two phones is set to end in July. The company will also soon publish its full software roadmap for its latest phones, and is promising software support until at least 2024. Aside from software support, it will also ensure that spare parts and accessories for the phones' continue to be sold at least until August 2024.
The Moto G100 takes the G-series to new heights with the Snapdragon 870
The Moto Edge S is taking the global stage as the Moto G100, making it Motorola's most powerful G-series smartphone thanks to the Snapdragon 870.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G is the 765 successor we've been waiting for
Qualcomm has officially announced the Snapdragon 780G as the successor to last year's popular Snapdragon 765 which powered many affordable 5G smartphones.
Review: The Razer Iskur is the best premium gaming chair out there
The right gaming chair is essential for any home office or battle station, so if you want the best premium option, look no further than the Razer Iskur.
What color OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro should you buy?
The OnePlus 9 is available in three colors, as is the OnePlus 9 Pro, but the question of which color you should buy actually depends on one very important factor: location. North America is missing out on some shades, but here's the definitive ranking for each phone.