Fitbit's servers are down right now but a fix is on the way

Fitbit users, you're not alone. If you've noticed that the app has been acting funny lately then it's not just you ― Fitbit's services are down right now. Users have been reporting problems since early morning on March 3rd, with difficulties signing in or syncing metrics to Fitbits servers. This comes just a couple of days after the Fitbit web dashboard was down, with users complaining about sign-in problems then, too.

As noted by 9to5Google, the problem seems to affect historical data, sleep metrics, and food logging. Fitbit is apparently aware of the situation and has been addressing disgruntled customers on Twitter, stating that a fix is on the way.

We have identified a technical issue interrupting Fitbit services, and are working to fix it. Thank you for your patience. — Fitbit Support (@FitbitSupport) March 3, 2021

That tweet was sent out two hours ago, but the problem persists for many, so it seems Fitbit has yet to apply a solution. One user even tried uninstalling and redownloading the Fitbit app as a possible solution but was then unable to log back in, so that method is definitely not recommended.

Despite the connection issues, Fitbit devices are among the best fitness trackers on the market, and they should still function normally and continue tracking your metrics. For now, certain information won't sync to the app or Fitbit's servers until the problem is addressed, but you can still go out on that run with your new Fitbit Sense.