The Fitbit Sense, which is arguably the company's best Android smartwatch yet, received ECG support in the U.S. and Europe with an update last month. Fitbit has now announced the Fitbit OS 5.1 update for the Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches, adding a ton of new features.

Fitbit is rolling out SpO2 tracking with the Fitbit OS 5.1 update, which means you won't have to use a special clock face to measure your blood oxygen levels. However, if you prefer seeing your SpO2 levels at-a-glance, Fitbit will be adding seven new SpO2 clock faces to the App Gallery before the end of the year.

Fitbit has also added Google Assistant support to the two watches with this update. You can now choose from either Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant on your Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 as your preferred voice assistant. To switch to Google Assistant, open the Fitbit app and tap on Account in the top left corner of the screen. Next, select Sense or Versa 3, choose Voice Assistant, and select Google Assistant. However, this feature won't be available to users in Canada until early December.

Those of you who prefer Amazon Alexa as your voice assistant will be glad to know that it can now respond back to you with audible replies using the built-in speaker on the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3. The built-in speaker and microphone can also now be used to receive phone calls directly, as long as your paired phone is nearby. The update also makes it possible for Android users to respond to text messages with voice-to-text commands.

If you're planning to buy a new Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 smartwatch, it is a good idea to wait until November 22. As part of Fitbit's Black Friday deals, you will be able to get the Fitbit Sense for $280 and the Versa 3 for $200 on Fitbit.com.

How to set up and start using your Fitbit