What you need to know
- The Fitbit OS 5.1 update is now rolling out to the Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches.
- The update brings automatic SpO2 readings at night, new SpO2 clock faces, the ability to receive calls, audible replies with Alexa, and more.
- You can also now choose from either Alexa or Google Assistant as your default voice assistant.
The Fitbit Sense, which is arguably the company's best Android smartwatch yet, received ECG support in the U.S. and Europe with an update last month. Fitbit has now announced the Fitbit OS 5.1 update for the Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches, adding a ton of new features.
Fitbit is rolling out SpO2 tracking with the Fitbit OS 5.1 update, which means you won't have to use a special clock face to measure your blood oxygen levels. However, if you prefer seeing your SpO2 levels at-a-glance, Fitbit will be adding seven new SpO2 clock faces to the App Gallery before the end of the year.
Fitbit has also added Google Assistant support to the two watches with this update. You can now choose from either Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant on your Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 as your preferred voice assistant. To switch to Google Assistant, open the Fitbit app and tap on Account in the top left corner of the screen. Next, select Sense or Versa 3, choose Voice Assistant, and select Google Assistant. However, this feature won't be available to users in Canada until early December.
Those of you who prefer Amazon Alexa as your voice assistant will be glad to know that it can now respond back to you with audible replies using the built-in speaker on the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3. The built-in speaker and microphone can also now be used to receive phone calls directly, as long as your paired phone is nearby. The update also makes it possible for Android users to respond to text messages with voice-to-text commands.
If you're planning to buy a new Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 smartwatch, it is a good idea to wait until November 22. As part of Fitbit's Black Friday deals, you will be able to get the Fitbit Sense for $280 and the Versa 3 for $200 on Fitbit.com.
Fitbit Versa 3
The Fitbit Versa 3 is among the company's most impressive wearables yet. It offers great battery life, local music storage, built-in GPS, and a vibrant AMOLED display.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Did you buy the Pixel 4a 5G?
The Pixel 4a 5G isn't cheap enough to be an impulse buy like the regular 4a, but it's also lacking some higher-end features found on the Pixel 5. Did anyone go with Google's middle Pixel this year?
This Black Friday sale brings the Galaxy S20 FE to its lowest price ever
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best Android phones released in 2020. Thanks to a new Black Friday sale, it's now available at the lowest price we've ever seen for it.
Review: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge weaves tales across space and time
Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge is the latest VR-exclusive game from Oculus Studios and ILMxLab. It's clear that Vader Immortal was just the appetizer before the main course.
These are the best screen protectors for the Fitbit Sense & Versa 3
Thinking about buying the new Fitbit Sense? Make sure you've got a screen protector that will keep it safe from damage.