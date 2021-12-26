No matter if you're trying to lose weight, be more active throughout the day, keep track of sleep, or simply get an idea of your overall health, Fitbits are among the best fitness trackers out there and a great way to help you live a healthier life. Excited to start using yours but need some help getting it set up for the first time? You're in the right place. Here, we'll look at how to set up Fitbit.

How to download the Fitbit app for Android

Before we do anything else, we need to get the Fitbit app downloaded on your phone. Doing so is quite simple.

Open the Google Play Store app on your phone. Tap the search bar at the top and search Fitbit. Tap the Fitbit app (it should be the first result). Tap the green Install button.

How to set up your Fitbit

Now that you have the Fitbit app on your phone, it's time to get your new tracker/smartwatch all set up and ready to go. The process looks a bit different depending on whether or not you already have a Fitbit account, so choose the option below that best suits you.