Fitbit Inspire 2 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Which should you buy?

When choosing between two of the best fitness trackers that are made by the same company, like the Fitbit Inspire 2 and the Fitbit Charge 4, there are bound to be some similarities. These two wearables are more alike than they are different, which may make this decision easy for you.

Fitbit Inspire 2 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: It's the little things that count

With that in mind, the few differences that you'll find could be the deciding factor. If you want built-in GPS for tracking your route as well as some other bonus features, you'll want to go with the Fitbit Charge 4. If you're happy with the essentials, like activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, you might want to choose the Fitbit Inspire 2 instead.

Enjoy a better tracking experience with the Fitbit Charge 4

If the Fitbit Charge 4 looks familiar, that's because it closely resembles the previous model. You'll notice the rectangular shape is identical to the one on the Charge 3. This time, you have a plastic body for a more lightweight design. You still get the same OLED touchscreen and the interchangeable Fitbit Charge 4 bands.

The biggest leap Fitbit made with the Charge 4 is providing users with built-in GPS. You don't have to bring your phone with you when you head outdoors for a run or go on a hike. Another new standard feature that makes it easy to leave your phone behind is Fitbit Pay. When you compare the Charge 4 to the Charge 3, these are some pretty sweet upgrades.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit Charge 4 Display Backlit OLED Backlit OLED Sensors 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor GPS, altimeter, 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor Battery life 10 days 7 days Water-resistance 5ATM 5ATM Onboard GPS ❌ ✔️ Active Zone Minutes ✔️ ✔️ Female health-tracking ✔️ ✔️ Sleep monitoring ✔️ ✔️ Guided breathing ✔️ ✔️ Spotify ❌ ✔️ Fitbit Pay ❌ ✔️

As always, you'll have access to sleep tracking on the Charge 4. However, a recent software update adds the company's "smart wake" feature, which uses machine learning to determine the optimal time to wake you up each morning. You also appreciate having access to the Sleep Score feature, which offers deeper insights into the quality of your sleep.

Another new fitness feature on both trackers is Active Zone Minutes.

Another new fitness feature on both trackers is Active Zone Minutes, which utilizes the heart rate sensor to determine when you've reached your personalized heart rate zone. When you're having an optimal workout, you'll earn credit based on your fat burn, cardio, and heart rate zones. This new addition is designed to provide you with more details along with a personalized number to work toward. Your personalized heart rate zone is based on your age and fitness level.

Fitbit kept the core set of features that users have come to know and love over the years. You can look forward to the usual features, like automatic activity tracking with SmartTrack, Cardio Fitness Level and Score, reminders to move, female health-tracking, and the ability to log your weight along with your food and water intake.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is for those who prefer simplicity

Once again, the first thing you'll notice about the Fitbit Inspire 2 is that it looks a lot like the ones that came before it. The company says the tracker's plastic case has been streamlined. No to mention that the outdated side button has finally been removed. Instead, you'll have an easy-to-use capacitive button. You'll also get longer battery life this time around. The Fitbit Inspire 2 should last for up 10 days depending on usage.

Speaking of the design, the Fitbit Inspire 2 comes in three colors, including Lunar White, Desert Rose, and Black. If these colors don't tickle your fancy, you can choose from other first-party or third-party Fitbit Inspire 2 bands. If you're not a fan of wearing your tracker on your wrist and prefer to use it as a pedometer, you can use the clip-on accessory.

When you buy the Fitbit Inspire 2, you'll receive a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium.

As you might recall, the previous Fitbit Inspire models were available in a heart-rate version and a standard version. This tracker is only available in one model and heart-rate monitoring is a standard feature. When you buy the Fitbit Inspire 2, you'll receive a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium. You'll have access to advanced insights and guided workouts that help you get your heart rate up so you can maximize your workouts and get the most out of your device.

Like the Fitbit Charge 4, the Fitbit Inspire 2 provides you with the familiar features that you've enjoyed in the past. When it comes to what's missing, you won't have built-in GPS. This means you'll need to carry your phone around if you want to track your route when exercising. You also won't have an altimeter, so your device won't track floors climbed.

Fitbit Inspire 2 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Which should you buy?

The Fitbit Inspire 2 and the Fitbit Charge 4 have more similarities than differences. In fact, they're two of the best Fitbit trackers you can buy right now. The company has done an excellent job of making its core activity/health tracking features available on both devices.

The few differences that exist will probably be the ones that sway your decision. Beginners and budget shoppers might prefer the simplicity offered by the Fitbit Inspire 2. It covers the basics and essentials without any extra frills. It's got great battery life, too! If you don't mind that it lacks built-in GPS, Spotify music controls, and Fitbit Pay, then it'll serve you quite well.

If you want a better tracking experience, the Fitbit Charge 4 has more to offer than the Inspire 2. The biggest difference is that you'll have built-in GPS. Depending on how serious you are about tracking your workouts, this may be the feature that wins you over. You also have an altimeter, so it can track your floors climbed. As we mentioned, you get some extra features such as Spotify music controls and Fitbit Pay. If you're liking the sound of these extra perks and you want more of them, it might be time to upgrade to an Android smartwatch.

Want to keep things simple and a bit more affordable? If so, you may want to go with the Fitbit Inspire 2 instead. Those who want a better tracking experience with a few extras will prefer the Fitbit Charge 4, which is the better pick as far as features are concerned.

