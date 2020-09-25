Fitbit SenseSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

  • Fitbit's new Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 wearables are now available to purchase in the U.S.
  • All three wearables were announced last month.
  • Fitbit has also announced a new OS 5.0 update exclusively for the Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches.

Fitbit expanded its smartwatch lineup last month with the Sense and Versa 3. While both watches went up for pre-order on the same day of their announcement, they are finally hitting store shelves today, along with the low-cost Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Sense is one of the company's impressive smartwatches yet, featuring an improved heart-rate tracking, built-in GPS, Google Assistant, six-day battery life, a built-in speaker, as well as ECG and electrodermal activity (EDA) sensors. Fitbit Versa 3, on the other hand, looks similar to its predecessor but comes with improved health monitoring features and built-in GPS. It also gets an upgraded PurePulse 2.0 system for more accurate heart-rate tracking.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with an improved design and over 20 workout modes. Battery life is another area where the Inspire 2 is a major upgrade over its predecessor. Fitbit claims the fitness tracker can last over 10 days on a single charge.

Fitbit has also announced a major update to Fitbit OS, which it says has been designed exclusively for Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches. Fitbit OS 5.0 comes with several new UI elements, faster navigation, and a bunch of general usability improvements. Unfortunately, Fitbit has confirmed that it has no plans of bringing OS 5.0 to any of its older devices.

