What you need to know
- Fitbit's new Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 wearables are now available to purchase in the U.S.
- All three wearables were announced last month.
- Fitbit has also announced a new OS 5.0 update exclusively for the Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches.
Fitbit expanded its smartwatch lineup last month with the Sense and Versa 3. While both watches went up for pre-order on the same day of their announcement, they are finally hitting store shelves today, along with the low-cost Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker.
The Fitbit Sense is one of the company's impressive smartwatches yet, featuring an improved heart-rate tracking, built-in GPS, Google Assistant, six-day battery life, a built-in speaker, as well as ECG and electrodermal activity (EDA) sensors. Fitbit Versa 3, on the other hand, looks similar to its predecessor but comes with improved health monitoring features and built-in GPS. It also gets an upgraded PurePulse 2.0 system for more accurate heart-rate tracking.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with an improved design and over 20 workout modes. Battery life is another area where the Inspire 2 is a major upgrade over its predecessor. Fitbit claims the fitness tracker can last over 10 days on a single charge.
Fitbit has also announced a major update to Fitbit OS, which it says has been designed exclusively for Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches. Fitbit OS 5.0 comes with several new UI elements, faster navigation, and a bunch of general usability improvements. Unfortunately, Fitbit has confirmed that it has no plans of bringing OS 5.0 to any of its older devices.
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit's Versa 3 is an affordable yet feature-packed smartwatch. It comes with built-in GPS, PurePulse 2.0 for 24/7 heart-rate tracking, and music storage. The Versa 3 also offers excellent battery life, with Fitbit claiming up to 6 days of endurance on a single charge.
Fitbit Sense
Fitbit's latest flagship smartwatch is its first to feature an electrodermal sensor for stress tracking. It also has an ECG sensor, PurePulse 2.0 tech for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, built-in GPS, 5 ATM water resistance.
Fitbit Inspire 2
The Fitbit Inspire 2 may not look all that different from its predecessor, but it packs several key upgrades. You get all-day activity tracking, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and up to 10-days of battery life on a single charge.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you regularly use a VPN?
We all know what VPNs are, but how many of us actually use these services? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
Galaxy A71 successor will be Samsung's first phone with five cameras
According to a new report, Galaxy A72 will be Samsung's first phone to have five rear cameras. Like its predecessor, the phone is tipped to feature a 64MP primary sensor.
6 things that still really annoy us about Chromebooks in 2020
Chromebooks get better every year, but for all their advancements, they just can't seem to break out of some very nasty, very old habits. Here's what I hate about my most beloved laptops.
These are the best bands for the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3
Along with the release of the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, the company also introduced new infinity bands. We've picked out the best ones to make things easier for you.