Fitbit expanded its smartwatch lineup last month with the Sense and Versa 3. While both watches went up for pre-order on the same day of their announcement, they are finally hitting store shelves today, along with the low-cost Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Sense is one of the company's impressive smartwatches yet, featuring an improved heart-rate tracking, built-in GPS, Google Assistant, six-day battery life, a built-in speaker, as well as ECG and electrodermal activity (EDA) sensors. Fitbit Versa 3, on the other hand, looks similar to its predecessor but comes with improved health monitoring features and built-in GPS. It also gets an upgraded PurePulse 2.0 system for more accurate heart-rate tracking.