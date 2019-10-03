First up is the display: according to the leak, the OnePlus 8 will feature a hole punch display with the front camera module embedded underneath the top left corner of the screen. The publication notes that the OnePlus 8 will feature wireless charging, which will be a first for the brand.

The OnePlus 7T debuted just one week ago, but we're already seeing the first details regarding the manufacturer's 2019 devices. The first OnePlus 8 leak is here by way of OnLeaks and CashKaro , and it shows off a few interesting changes.

The device also has a dual curved panel — similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro — and at the back the camera housing seems unchanged from what we've seen this year. There's little in the way of specs so far, but seeing as how the leak is based off of factory CAD renders, we know the dimensions: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm. For context, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes in at 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm.

That's all we have for now, but it will be interesting to see if OnePlus follows through with the hole punch design. We'll undoubtedly know more in the coming months, but in the meantime, what's your take on the design?