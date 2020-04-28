Nintendo's hit mobile game Dragalia Lost is hosting the heroes you know and love from the Fire Emblem franchise once again. Beginning April 29, 2020, the Fire Emblem: Kindred Ties event will bring you a whole host of new heroes, weapons, dragons, and more. We here at iMore have all the details to help you get the most out of this amazing new event! Kindred Ties The Fire Emblem: Kindred Ties is a crossover event bringing Fire Emblem into the world of Dragalia Lost. This event will run from April 29, 2020 11 p.m. PST until May 11. It will be divided into two parts, with part two beginning on May 3. In addition to a new storyline featuring new Fire Emblem crossover heroes, weapons, dragons, and more, all your favorites from the Fire Emblem: Lost Heroes event that ran last April are back. In total, there are eight Fire Emblem characters you can add to your roster, with four heroes from the revival event, along with three heroes and a dragon from the Kindred Ties event. Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49% This event will also introduce new styles of play, challenging solo battles, weapons, wyrmprints, and even mana spirals for the revival heroes. Much like players faced off against Loki in the previous event, Thórr will challenge you in Kindred Ties. There's so much to do in this event and with just under two weeks to complete, you're going to be busy! New heroes have joined the fray!

Beginning April 29, four new Fire Emblem heroes will find their way into the Kingdom of Alberia to face off against the Dyrenell Empire! Sharena "If being bright and cheerful all the time lifts everyone's spirits, then that's just what I'll do!" Much like her elder brother, Princess Sharena has now found her way into the kingdom of Alberia. A new hero introduced in Kindred Ties, Sharena will join your team as a temporary adventurer, By battling alongside her, you can forge a bond that will outlast this event. Peony "You can do whatever you want in a dream! Aaaanything is possible!" Peony, a faerie from the dream realm Ljósálfar, is excited to meet a faerie of the waking world. Upon finding herself in the Kingdom of Alberia, she quickly befriends your faerie friend Notte. Peony can be summoned in the new Fire Emblem summon showcase. Peony can also be faced in an epic boss battle. Chrom "Our bonds are far stronger than fate." Chrom, the prince of Ylisse, enters the world of Dragalia Lost first as an opponent. He is a direct descendent of Marth and a powerful adventurer you can add to your team through the new Fire Emblem summon showcase. Chrom can also be faced in an epic boss battle. Tiki "I'll do my best!" Tiki, princess of the Divine Dragon Tribe, is the first Fire Emblem dragon to cross over into Dragalia Lost. Much like the Fire Wyrm, Brunhilda, Tiki often appears as a beautiful young woman, but when necessary, she can transform into a mighty dragon. Tiki can be summoned through the new Fire Emblem summon showcase. Tiki can also be faced in an epic boss battle in her dragon form. Co-op defensive battles

The Co-op Defensive Battles have been updated for the Kindred Ties event. Players will be able to work together to face hoardes of Dyrenell troops while defending castles spread across the map. Players will also be able to use the new Artillary Barrage quest skill, only available for these defensive battles, to wipe out many soldiers at once. These quests will require strategy and teamwork from all involved. Coliseum

A new type of battle is being added during the second half of the Kindred Ties event. Coliseum battles will present five waves of powerful heroes featuring many popular adventurers you may already have on your team! The first wave will feature the Alberian Knight Lea. The second wave will feature the fortune teller, Verica and the lithomancer, Naveed. The third wave will feature blacksmiths Ramona and Rena. The fourth wave will feature Android Commander Laxi and her fellow Combat Androids. The final wave will pit you against Luca's little sister, Sarisse and the fire wyrm herself, Brunhilda. The more waves you survive, the greater your rewards. Players looking for an even greater challenge can really test their limits with the greater difficulty settings. Familiar faces have returned!

In addition to all the new features and characters coming with Kindred Ties, the Fire Emblem: Lost Heroes revival event is also running. During this revival event, you can play through the storyline of the last Fire Emblem event, gain the trust of Prince Alfonse, and earn tons of rewards. If Prince Alfonse didn't join your team during the Fire Emblem: Lost Heroes event, you have another chance at earning this hero for free. In addition, all the previous heroes available for summoning have returned. Alfonse

Source: Nintendo

The Prince of Askr, Alfonse has returned to the world of Dragalia Lost through the Uncanny Gate. He's one of four members of royalty pulled from their own world and dropped into Alberia. You came across the light aligned sword wielder, Alfonse at the beginning of Fire Emblem: Lost Heroes. By battling alongside Alfonse, a bond can be forged that will last beyond the event. Even better, Alfonse has been given a serious upgrade through the addition of a Mana Spiral. Using the Mana Spiral, Alfonse can be upgraded even further with the following skills and abilities: Blue Radiance (lv 4): Increases the user's strength by 20% for 12 seconds, deals light damage to enemies directly ahead, and inflicts paralysis.

Sol (lv 3): Deals light damage to surrounding enemies, and restores 5% of the damage inflicted as HP to the user. This recovery caps at 20% of their maximum HP. Damage will be increased as the user's HP decreases.

Last Burst III: Increases strength by 40% for 10 seconds and increases strength by 10% for the remainder of the quest when the user's HP drops to 30% (once per quest).

Potent Curse Resistance +100%: Reduces susceptibility to curses by 100%. When the user is hit by an attack that would have cursed them, their strength is increased by 15% for 10 seconds. After activating, this buff will not activate again for 15 seconds.

Skill Haste +10%: Increases skill gauge fill rate by 10%. Marth

Source: Nintendo

Another hero from the world of Fire Emblem, Prince Marth of the Altean Kingdowm also found his way into the kingdom of Alberia through the Uncanny Gate. A fire attuned sword user, Marth can be summoned in the Fire Emblem: Lost Heroes summon showcase. Along with the revival event, Marth can now also be upgraded through a Mana Spiral. Using the Mana Spiral, Marth's new skills and abilities include: Flickering Flames (lv 4): Deals flame damage to enemies directly ahead, inflicts burn, and gradually recovers the user's HP for 15 seconds.

Fire Emblem (lv 3): Deals flame damage to enemies in a line. Burning foes take extra damage. Also activates "Skill Shift" if the attack connects. Phase I increases the user's strength by 10% for 10 seconds. Phase II increases the entire team's strength by 10% for 10 seconds. Phase III increases the entire team's strength by 10% and their attack rate by 30% for 10 seconds.

Last Boost III: Fills 100% of the entire team's skill gauges when the user's HP drops to 30% (twice per quest). This does not fill the skill gauges of dragons. After activating, this ability will not activate again for 15 seconds.

Potent Stun Resistance +100%: Reduces susceptibility to stun by 100%. When the user is hit by an attack that would have stunned them, their strength is increased by 15% for 10 seconds. After activating, this buff will not activate again for 15 seconds.

Whirlwind Devastation +13%: Increases critical rate by 13% when the combo count is 10 or higher. Fjorm

Source: Nintendo

The princess of the ice kingdom Nifl, Fjorm fell through the Uncanny Gate into the Kingdom of Alberia along with her fellow members of the Order of Heroes. She is a water attuned lance user who can be summoned in the Fire Emblem: Lost Heroes summon showcase. She has remained one of the top water aligned heroes in Dragalia Lost even before the addition of her Mana Spiral. With the Mana Spiral, Fjorm's skills and abilities can be upgraded to the following: Frigid Smash (lv 4): Deals water damage to enemies directly ahead, and inflicts freeze and frostbite.

Ice Mirror (lv 3): Summons "Ice Mirror," then deals water damage to the target and nearby enemies. Additional bonus damage will be dealt relative to the damage taken while "Ice Mirror" is active. Also restores 8% of the damage inflicted as HP to the user. This recovery caps at 30% of their maximum HP.

Last Bravery III: Increases the entire team's strength by 30% and defense by 40% for 15 seconds when the user's HP drops to 30% (twice per quest). After activating, this ability will not activate again for 15 seconds.

Potent Burn Resistance +100%: Reduces susceptibility to burning by 100%. When the user is hit by an attack that would have inflicted burning on them, their strength is increased by 15% for 10 seconds. After activating, this buff will not activate again for 15 seconds.

Skill Prep +100% & Skill Charge:Fills 100% of skill gauges at the start of quests. Using a skill fills skill gauges by 5%. Veronica

Source: Nintendo

Although Veronica serves as the primary antagonist of Fire Emblem Heroes, her role in Dragalia Lost is far less clear. Initially brought through the Uncanny Gate by Loki, Veronica grew weary of Loki's attempts to manipulate her. She joined forces with you to fight back against the Dyrenell Empire and eventually return to her own world. A dark attuned wand user, Veronica can be summoned in the Fire Emblem: Lost Heroes summon showcase and has also seen the addition of a Mana Spiral during the revival event. Using the Mana Spiral, Veronica's skills and abilities can be upgraded to the following: Gespenst (lv 4):Deals shadow damage to the target and nearby enemies. Poisoned foes take extra damage. Damage will be increased as the user's HP decreases. If the user's HP is above or equal to 50% of max HP, consumes 10% of max HP to fill this skill's skill gauge by 20%.

Nosferatu (lv 3): Deals shadow damage to surrounding enemies, and restores 8% of the damage inflicted as HP to the user. This recovery caps at 23% of their maximum HP.

Last Destruction III: Increases the damage of the next attack skill used by each team member by 10% and the user's attack skills by 30% for the remainder of the quest when the user's HP drops to 30% (once per quest).

Potent Paralysis Resistance +100%: Reduces susceptibility to paralysis by 100%. When the user is hit by an attack that would have paralyzed them, their strength is increased by 15% for 10 seconds. After activating, this buff will not activate again for 15 seconds.

Skill Prep +100% & Skill Charge: Fills 100% of skill gauges at the start of quests. Using a skill fills skill gauges by 5%. Questions? Do you have any questions about the Fire Emblem: Kindred Ties event for Dragalia Lost? Which hero are you most excited to add to your roster? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for our in depth guides for these new features and heroes soon!