What you need to know
- A listing for a Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo has been spotted.
- There's no date for the demo at this time.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently scheduled to release on March 3, 2020.
- You can preorder Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 4 for $60 from Amazon.
If you can't wait to get your hands on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you're in luck, as it now appears a demo is on the way. A listing for the demo was spotted by Gamestat, a site that also recently leaked the Resident Evil 3 remake. Gamestat checks PSN for new listings and uploads, sometimes catching things before they are officially announced. While there's no possible date for when this demo would go live, there's listings for America, Asia, Europe and Japan.
We'll have to wait and see when (or if) the demo is officially announced but it's very unlikely that something isn't happening here. Whenever the demo is revealed, we'll be sure to provide an update. In the meanwhile, you can check out some recently released character renders and artwork for the game, showing off Sephiroth, Shiva and others.
Shinra is waiting
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Welcome to Midgar
The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the first part of the classic game, retold in bigger fashion than ever before. Stunning graphics and a new combat system bring life to the adventures of Cloud, Tifa and others in a way never seen before.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New Galaxy Fold 2 rumor claims the phone will have a glass display
Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, which is expected to be unveiled in February, may come with an "ultra-thin glass cover."
How to update the software on your Google Pixel phone
One of the best parts of owning a Google Pixel is its regular software updates. Here's how you can make sure you never miss one.
Huawei finalizing Google Services replacements, year-end launch in sight
Google Mobile Services is the heart of the Android experience, and Huawei users have felt that absense in a big way in 2019. Huawei is working to ensure that its Huawei Mobile Services replacement is not just robust enough for users, but that they get access to the best services right away.
Game sans controller with these PS4 keyboards
Are you in the market for a keyboard to control your PlayStation 4? Check these out!