Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy 7 RemakeSource: Square Enix (screenshot)

  • A listing for a Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo has been spotted.
  • There's no date for the demo at this time.
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently scheduled to release on March 3, 2020.
  • You can preorder Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 4 for $60 from Amazon.

If you can't wait to get your hands on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you're in luck, as it now appears a demo is on the way. A listing for the demo was spotted by Gamestat, a site that also recently leaked the Resident Evil 3 remake. Gamestat checks PSN for new listings and uploads, sometimes catching things before they are officially announced. While there's no possible date for when this demo would go live, there's listings for America, Asia, Europe and Japan.

We'll have to wait and see when (or if) the demo is officially announced but it's very unlikely that something isn't happening here. Whenever the demo is revealed, we'll be sure to provide an update. In the meanwhile, you can check out some recently released character renders and artwork for the game, showing off Sephiroth, Shiva and others.

