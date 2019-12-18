What you need to know OPPO is preparing to launch the next generation of its wildly popular Reno series on December 26.

The Reno 3 5G was spotted in the wild earlier in the month.

According to some reports, the phone may feature a MediaTek processor instead of a Qualcomm variant.

OPPO's Reno lineup has done quite well in numerous markets, thanks to its stylish design and affordable pricing. As the company gears up to launch the third generation of Reno smartphones, following the reveal of sample renders on China's certification agency TENAA, we now have our first look at the Reno 3 5G in the wild. Posted to Weibo, the images show the Reno 3 5G sporting a blue gradient design concentrated on the phone's edges that's eerily similar to the one found on the Redmi K20. The camera setup on the phone matches closely with the TENAA filings, with the four cameras stacked in a vertical column to the top left of the phone. These will be a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors.

Alongside the phone's looks, the images also showcase the phone's 'About' page, revealing its specs. While the details are in Chinese, we can glean that the phone has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Its model number is PDCM00. We can also see that the phone is running ColorOS 7 on top of Android 10, true to OPPO's promise of releasing its new OS on the Reno 3 series first. As GSMAera reports, the phone's processor specs also came to light this week thanks to AnTuTu benchmarks. They reveal that the phone will be powered by MediaTek's MT6885, part of the company's Dimensity 1000 series of SoCs featuring both dual 5G support and Wi-Fi 6. Its more powerful sibling, the Reno 3 Pro 5G, though, will come with Qualcomm's latest mid-range SoC: the Snapdragon 765G.