Bethesda has released the notes for Patch 12, which is bringing the Vault Raid update and several other improvements to Fallout 76. The Raid will be available on PC first, with the console version coming shortly afterwards.

You'll start the raid by listening to the Vault 94 Emergency Broadcast radio station. From there, you've got three missions to undertake: Dead in the Water, Meltdown, and Washout. In addition to this raid, there's some other nifty features being added, like how you can hold more Caps and there's a fair few balance changes.

Here's an overview of the important changes:

Prepare to Storm Vault 94: Assemble your team and get ready to take on our first instanced Vault Raid! Complete missions to find out what happened to Vault 94's Dwellers and claim exciting rewards, like Plans to craft unique new Vault Armor sets.

Please Note: Vault 94 will open first on PC on August 20. We are currently planning to open Vault 94 on consoles in the next few days, provided there are no significant issues discovered following PC release.

Flaunt Your Collection: Show off the gear you've collected to everyone who visits your C.A.M.P. by constructing a few Display Cases.

Fill Your Pockets: We've increased the maximum number of Caps each character can hold to 30,000.

Rest Like You Mean It: Furniture, Instruments, and drinking from open water sources now require a long press so you don't perform these actions by accident.

(Nuclear Winter) Choose Your Perks: Duplicate Perk Cards now award Overseer Tickets, which you can use to unlock Perk Cards you don't already own.

(Nuclear Winter) Balance Changes: We've implemented a variety of balance and design updates for many Weapons and other items in Nuclear Winter.

For more specific changes, including a lengthy list of bug fixes, you can check the blog post right here.

Related: Fallout 76 gets 'Wastelanders' update this fall, battle royale mode confirmed at E3 2019