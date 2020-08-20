What you need to know
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a fantastic multiplayer party game that's taken the world by storm.
- The team has been responding rapidly to feedback, and a stealthy update that was announced today makes new changes.
- Valve costumes are now available on PS4, and there were some changes to how game types work.
If you've been getting the most out of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout with all of your friends, any update that improves the balance of game types and makes this exciting multiplayer title more fun is always welcomed. Fortunately, today just got a little better, with the Fall Guys team announcing on their Twitter page a "sneaky update" that includes a few minor but still important changes, like opening up the Valve costumes to players on Playstation 4, and more.
We just stealthily made a few changes to the game 👀— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 20, 2020
S N E A K Y
U P D A T E
👌 Valve costumes will now be available in the store on PS4
👌 Max player count for Fall Mountain is now 15
👌 Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble timer is now 1:30
👌 No more back to back team games
The update includes:
- Valve costumes are now available to PS4 players as well.
- The max player count for Fall Mountain is now fifteen players.
- The Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble timer is now one minute and 30 seconds.
- There are no longer back-to-back team games.
This is clearly a small update for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, but any improvements are always nice to have. If you're interested in trying Fall Guys for yourself and seeing what all the fuss is about, be sure to check out our tips and tricks for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to get the most out of your social gaming experience.
Free games
PlayStation Plus 3-month
Try out Fall Guys for free with PS Plus
PlayStation Plus grants access to online multiplayer and offers up a couple of free games each month for subscribers. Hop in on the fun and pick up a three-month membership today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.
Mpow has a ton of excellent headphones — here are the best ones
Mpow is one of the most prominent audio brands for affordable headphones and earbuds. Not sure which one is right for you? Here's a roundup of the company's best!
Samsung Galaxy S30+ battery capacity may have been revealed in new leak
If a new report is to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ successor will pack a 4,800mAh capacity battery. The Galaxy S30 and S30 Ultra are also likely to receive big battery upgrades.
Sit back and game with these controllers for the NVIDIA Shield TV
The NVIDIA Shield TV lets you enjoy couch multiplayer gaming experiences again thanks to the great support for third-party Bluetooth controllers! There are a lot of controllers to choose from, so you'll want to find a great balance of form and function to hold up for those long-gaming sessions.