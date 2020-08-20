If you've been getting the most out of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout with all of your friends, any update that improves the balance of game types and makes this exciting multiplayer title more fun is always welcomed. Fortunately, today just got a little better, with the Fall Guys team announcing on their Twitter page a "sneaky update" that includes a few minor but still important changes, like opening up the Valve costumes to players on Playstation 4, and more.

We just stealthily made a few changes to the game 👀



S N E A K Y

U P D A T E



👌 Valve costumes will now be available in the store on PS4

👌 Max player count for Fall Mountain is now 15

👌 Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble timer is now 1:30

👌 No more back to back team games — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 20, 2020

The update includes:

Valve costumes are now available to PS4 players as well.

The max player count for Fall Mountain is now fifteen players.

The Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble timer is now one minute and 30 seconds.

There are no longer back-to-back team games.

This is clearly a small update for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, but any improvements are always nice to have. If you're interested in trying Fall Guys for yourself and seeing what all the fuss is about, be sure to check out our tips and tricks for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to get the most out of your social gaming experience.