What you need to know
- Facebook is working on a pair of smart glasses.
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg discussed the glasses during Facebook Connect.
- The glasses should launch next year, though Zuckerburg said there isn't a product to show right now.
Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg discussed an upcoming pair of smart glasses that should come out sometime next year. During Facebook Connect, Zuckerburg shared some ideas behind smart glasses, and how they're a step toward augmented reality.
While there isn't a product to show off right now, Zuckerburg stated that the glasses should roll out at some point next year.
This is a developing story and details are limited right now.
