If there is one thing 2019 will be known for, it is the proliferation of dark mode. This year, we've seen Google update several of its apps to include a dark mode, Android Q is slated to have a native dark mode, and even iOS is getting a dark mode with iOS 13.

It seems 2019 is the year developers came together to collectively save our eyes from the blinding white UI, and I couldn't be happier about it.

One of the next apps looking to join the dark side is arguably one of the most popular apps in the world — Facebook. Thanks to tech blogger and app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, we're getting a first look at what the dark redesign could look like. In case you missed it Jane also uncovered that Facebook was working on a dark mode for Facebook Messenger earlier this year as well.

As you can see, the design isn't quite finished and definitely not ready for the general public. According to Jane, dark mode is in "early development" and with an app the size of Facebook, it could take some time to implement it across the entire app. So in other words, be patient for now.

Regardless of how long it takes, I'm just excited to know dark mode is being worked on. Perhaps, some of this excitement might motivate Facebook to hurry up and finish it, and we would no longer have to stare into the white void while browsing Facebook at night.

The sooner the better, because Facebook could use a little positive press these days. Especially after a recent flaw allowed unauthorized users to join group chats in the Messenger Kids app. Then, on top of that, it was slapped with a record-setting $5 billion dollar fine by the FTC on July 24 as well.

