Facebook is introducing Live Shopping Fridays, in which the company is partnering with specific brands like Sephora and Abercrombie & Fitch to give users a live shopping experience, the company said in a blog post.

The experience will run through July 16, and companies will have live shoppable videos for shoppers to discover new products and ask questions about size, fit, and tips in real time, Facebook said.

Users will be able to shop directly from Facebook's Shops, the e-commerce tool that was launched a year ago to allow business owners to set up an online store on both Facebook and Instagram for free. At the time that Shops was launched, Live Shopping was also introduced for e-commerce businesses. Businesses can use this tool to show off products in a live video format, and customers can buy the product directly from the live video.

The three-month program that Facebook is launching will feature a list of brands and companies, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Alleyoop, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Clinique, Dermalogica, Dolce Vita, Sephora, and Zox.

Facebook said that three brands will go live each Friday and share a common theme of either Glow Up, New Fashion Finds, and Self Care Spotlight. Each show will feature guests, new products, and demos, Facebook said.

The live shopping demos will occur at 12 pm PT and 3 pm PT and last for an hour and a half each.