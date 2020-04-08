CDKeys has a 12-month digital code for PlayStation Plus on sale for $35.99. A year of PlayStation's online service would normally set you back $60, and it hardly ever goes on sale directly. It's great when you can find any sort of discount really, and these codes from CDKeys only show up once in a while. Take advantage of it while you can whether you want to go online for the first time ever or just want to extend a subscription you already have.

A great 40% discount PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital code A PS Plus membership is about more than fighting strangers on the internet. Co-op games are also massively fun. And you also get free game downloads every month, exclusive discounts on games and DLC, and more. $35.99 $60.00 $24 off See at CDKeys

The obvious primary benefit of having a PlayStation Plus membership is the ability to play multiplayer titles. You'll finally be able to battle your way to the top in multiplayer games like Call of Duty Warzone or Fortnite. If fighting against strangers isn't your idea of a good time, you can always play co-operative titles with your friends. Play through a massive roleplaying game like Divinity: Original Sins II together or build a base in Minecraft. Get indirect multiplayer support in some games, such as Death Stranding where other players will leave you helpful tips or even tools you can use to travel easier. You don't have to be on opposite sides all the time.

Beyond the multiplayer benefits, though, PlayStation Plus members get some other advantages as well. For example, you'll get free games to download every month. Check out April's free games already available for download. PlayStation Plus members also get exclusive deals and discounts and access to DLC. Some games even provide free DLC as long as you have that membership subscription active. With all the free stuff and big discounts, a PlayStation Plus membership seems less like an extra expense and more like an essential part of the PlayStation experience.

These CDKeys deals are very limited and tend to expire quickly once attention is drawn to them. Grab your code while you can.