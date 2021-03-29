It just feels like there is never enough storage to be had, doesn't it? Whether you need more space for photos and music or you want to collect more security footage on your camera, you always need more space. Luckily Amazon has you covered today with a huge sale featuring flash drives, microSD cards, and SD cards from brands like Samsung, SanDisk, PNY, and more. Find a new piece of storage for as little as $29.97. You could even get this SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card on sale for $179.99 today, which is at least $50 off what it normally goes for (it was even as high as $320 earlier this year).

One day only Samsung, SanDisk, Lexar and others microSD sale up to 1TB cards This sale includes flash drives, SD cards, and microSD cards. The storage varies from 64GB all the way up to 1TB. Everything is discounted with prices varying between $30 and $180. Brands featured include Samsung, SanDisk, PNY, Lexar, and more. As low as $30 See at Amazon

Want to play more games on your Nintendo Switch? Grab the SanDisk 256GB microSD card discounted to $39.29 today from a street price around $50. The 512GB version is also discounted to $97.99 from its regular price around $130. While these are great microSD cards for any general use, they have also been officially licensed by Nintendo so you know they work great with the Switch.

You could also get the Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD card on sale for $63.99 from a normal price around $80. It has never gone this low before, and the Evo Select cards are very popular. This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s. It works great for recording video (even 4K), as well as playing mobile games, taking pictures, and more. The card comes with a full-sized SD card adapter as well so you can put it into devices that accept SD cards instead of microSD cards.

Remember whatever card you choose to get, make sure the device you plan to use it with can support expanded capacities. Some security cameras or drones can't support a 1TB card, for example. Most larger machines like laptops and consoles shouldn't have an issue, though. This deal only lasts through the end of the day.